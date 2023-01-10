Monday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press17

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 58, Galva 31

Alton Marquette 54, Metro-East Lutheran 23

Arcola 55, Okaw Valley 35

Armstrong 31, Bismarck-Henning 17

Athens 50, Illini Central 37

Aurora Central Catholic 53, Wheaton Academy 31

Beecher 42, Momence 21

Bloomington Central Catholic 58, Illinois Valley Central 30

Blue Ridge 47, Heritage 20

Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Oak Forest 16

Brimfield 50, Farmington 31

Bureau Valley 59, Mendota 28

Carlyle 37, Nashville 24

Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Cissna Park 25

Century 49, Cobden 30

Champaign St. Thomas More 51, Tolono Unity 37

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 42, Christian Liberty Academy 39

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44, Prosser 35

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 52, Harvey Thornton 44

Chicago Resurrection 52, Hope Academy 37

Columbia 49, Centralia 29

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 50, North Clay 42

Cullom Tri-Point def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit

Dieterich 49, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 32

Dixon 45, Winnebago 33

Du Quoin 30, Sparta 28

Edwards County 61, Eldorado 40

Elgin 42, St. Edward 33

Englewood STEM 58, Chicago CICS-Longwood 30

Eureka 68, Fieldcrest 61, OT

Fairbury Prairie Central 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 44

Fairfield 44, Hamilton County 42

Fithian Oakwood 37, Milford 9

Gallatin County 70, Hardin County 32

Goreville 63, Johnston City 40

Grant Park 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 37

Grayslake North 49, Woodstock North 36

Hall 52, St. Bede 43

Herscher 48, Reed-Custer 42

Heyworth 42, Colfax Ridgeview 32

Hillsboro 57, Trenton Wesclin 35

Hinckley-Big Rock 50, Earlville 21

Hyde Park 79, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 14

Joliet Catholic 52, Ottawa 48

Juarez 51, Chicago Little Village 22

Kankakee Grace Christian 32, Donovan 31

Kelly 79, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 8

Lake County Baptist 18, Cathedral Baptist 17

Lewistown 44, Liberty 17

Lisle 52, Streator 32

Litchfield 50, Springfield Lutheran 29

Macomb 46, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 31

Manteno 50, Wilmington 47

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, IC Catholic 27

Marshall 64, Red Hill 13

Mascoutah 54, Belleville West 35

McGivney Catholic High School 45, Centralia Christ Our Rock 22

Monmouth-Roseville 55, Riverdale 25

Monticello 38, Danville 20

Morrison 70, Sherrard 59

Mount Vernon 61, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 56

Mt. Carmel 43, Newton 36

Mt. Pulaski 53, Warrensburg-Latham 23

Naperville Neuqua Valley 69, Aurora (West Aurora) 50

Nazareth 50, Fremd 40

Nokomis 57, South Fork 22

North-Mac 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 48

Okawville 48, Greenville 15

Olney (Richland County) 44, Casey-Westfield 35

Orangeville 47, Kirkland Hiawatha 11

Orion 42, Rockridge 25

Ottawa Marquette 55, Dwight 26

Pana 58, Neoga 40

Paris 48, Sullivan 17

Payton 59, Lake View 29

Peoria Notre Dame 34, Elmwood 31

Peotone 55, Coal City 32

Petersburg PORTA 49, Maroa-Forsyth 41

Pleasant Plains 49, Williamsville 12

Pontiac 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47

Princeville 55, Biggsville West Central 35

Providence 61, Joliet West 36

Putnam County 29, Seneca 25

Quad Cities 43, East Moline Christian 9

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 29, Stark County 28

Red Bud 65, Chester 49

Rich Township 37, Crete-Monee 35

Robinson 51, Lawrenceville 26

Rolling Meadows 55, Vernon Hills 47

Southland 52, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 31

Springfield 54, Normal West 43

St. Charles North 65, Rockford Auburn 33

Sterling Newman 42, Kewanee 37

Teutopolis 50, Bethalto Civic Memorial 47

Waterloo 56, Collinsville 50

Waterloo Gibault 54, Valmeyer 34

West Frankfort 50, Anna-Jonesboro 37

Westmont 55, Bensenville (Fenton) 50

Wethersfield 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 30

Woodlawn 63, Sandoval 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sesser-Valier vs. Trico, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press