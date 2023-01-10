Monday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press4

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 51, Rochester 46

Altoona 64, Harrisburg 36

Apollo-Ridge 50, Deer Lakes 43

Armstrong 52, Hampton 32

Baldwin 44, Canon-McMillan 42

Bayard Rustin High School 46, Central Bucks West 39

Beaver Area 38, Central Valley 29

Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 41

Bishop Canevin 49, Eden Christian 38

Bishop Carroll 71, Somerset 48

Bishop McCort 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 51

Blackhawk 87, Ambridge 14

Brentwood 39, Carlynton 33

Burgettstown 43, Fort Cherry 36

Burrell 55, Ligonier Valley 33

Cal 57, Bentworth 28

Cambridge Springs 66, Youngsville 23

Charleroi 70, South Park 60

Chartiers-Houston High School 51, Frazier 26

Chestnut Ridge 52, Bedford 35

Conneaut Area 46, Cochranton 39

Dallas 35, Tunkhannock 34

Dunmore 54, Susquehanna 25

Eisenhower 63, Girard 37

Elizabeth Forward 54, River Valley 53

Elk Lake 56, Blue Ridge 40

Ellis School 40, Steel Valley 23

Fairview 59, Fort Leboeuf 23

Farrell 47, Commodore Perry 29

Fels 64, Paul Robeson 40

Ferndale 39, Blacklick Valley 32

Forest Hills 63, Central Martinsburg 33

Geibel Catholic 28, Mapletown 25

Greater Latrobe 51, Albert Gallatin 44

Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Berlin-Brothersvalley 37

Greenville 52, Hickory 9

Hazleton Area 52, Crestwood 46

Highlands 57, Derry 22

Holy Redeemer 62, Wyoming Area 41

Honesdale 32, Delaware Valley 13

Indiana 51, Franklin Regional 27

Kennedy Catholic 67, Lakeview 34

Keystone Oaks 55, Avonworth 48

Kimberton Waldorf School 52, AIM Academy 22

Knoch 46, Greensburg Salem 41

Lake-Lehman 56, Nanticoke Area 40

Lakeland 38, Carbondale 35

Laurel 47, Beaver Falls 40

Lincoln Park Charter 58, Moon 25

Linville Hill 49, Antietam 28

Maplewood 52, Rocky Grove 9

Mars 35, Shaler 34

Masterman 29, MaST II Community Charter 12

McGuffey 57, Brownsville 15

Meadowbrook Christian 34, Muncy 28

Mercer 49, Jamestown 23

Mercyhurst Prep 57, Northwestern 37

Mid Valley 43, Scranton Holy Cross 38

Mohawk 62, Lincoln High School 43

Moravian Academy 42, Catasauqua 30

Mount Lebanon 55, Peters Township 50

Neshannock 60, Elwood City Riverside 16

New Castle 55, North Hills 53

North East 61, Titusville 15

Northern Cambria 46, Conemaugh Valley 18

Northern Lehigh 49, Wilson 29

Northwestern Lehigh 61, Bangor 25

Norwin 53, Hempfield Area 29

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 54, East Allegheny 7

Palmerton 49, Palisades 11

Palumbo 51, Frankford 36

Pen Argyl 70, Salisbury 29

Perkiomen School 49, Barrack Hebrew 34

Philadelphia Central 41, Little Flower 35

Pine-Richland 50, Seneca Valley 41

Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Valley 27

Pittston Area 40, Wilkes-Barre Area 35

Propel Braddock Hills 46, Trinity Christian 29

Propel Montour High School 65, Calvary Chapel Christian 16

Quaker Valley 50, Hopewell 24

Ringgold 50, Uniontown 49

Riverside 40, Old Forge 34

Riverview 42, Jeannette 25

Saegertown 44, Union City 41

Scranton 58, West Scranton 35

Scranton Prep 58, North Pocono 29

Serra Catholic 60, Clairton 22

Seton-LaSalle 54, South Allegheny 46

Sewickley Academy 44, New Brighton 15

Shade 70, Turkeyfoot Valley 48

Shady Side Academy 67, Mount Pleasant 34

Sharon 37, Slippery Rock 36

Shenango 49, South Side 23

South Fayette 66, Montour 40

Southern Lehigh 39, Saucon Valley 30

Sto-Rox 65, Northgate 30

Trinity 58, West Allegheny 34

Twin Valley 41, Daniel Boone 32

Union Area 54, Sharpsville 36

Upper Dauphin 56, Newport 36

Upper St. Clair 65, Chartiers Valley 53

Valley View 51, Abington Heights 42

Washington 54, Carmichaels 37

West Middlesex 47, Reynolds 18

West Mifflin 71, Southmoreland 49

Wilmington 54, Grove City 40

Winchester Thurston 52, Springdale 18

Windber 61, North Star 33

Wyoming Seminary 52, MMI Prep 12

Wyoming Valley West 47, Berwick 37

York 69, Imhotep Charter 45

York County Tech 51, Biglerville 48

Yough 44, Waynesboro 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornell vs. Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press