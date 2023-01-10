Monday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press5

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annville-Cleona 39, Northern Lebanon 30

Archbishop Ryan 62, Archbishop Carroll 44

Archbishop Wood 72, Cardinal O’Hara 63

Bedford 75, Chestnut Ridge 28

Bellefonte 58, Philipsburg-Osceola 49

Berks Catholic 62, Conrad Weiser 36

Berlin-Brothersvalley 75, Greensburg Central Catholic 55

Bishop Carroll 54, Somerset 50

Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Bishop McCort 45

Blue Mountain 45, Pottsville 33

Bonner-Prendergast 81, String Theory Schools 36

Burgettstown 43, Fort Cherry 36

Central Martinsburg 72, Forest Hills 56

Clearfield 45, Huntingdon 40

Dobbins/Randolph 62, Philadelphia Central 52

Father Judge 88, Lansdale Catholic 32

Franklin Learning Center 60, Julia R Masterman 51

Germantown Friends 63, Frankford 53

Greater Johnstown 78, Central Cambria 34

Holy Ghost Prep 57, Council Rock South 45

Hughesville 68, Neumann 53

Juniata Valley 75, Glendale 61

Kennard-Dale 54, Gettysburg 52

Legacy Christian Academy, Va. 79, Bedford CIA 46

Lehighton 62, Pine Grove 48

MAST Charter 51, MaST II Community Charter 41

Mahanoy Area 39, Lincoln Leadership 35

Marian Catholic 72, Pottsville Nativity 68

McConnellsburg High School 72, Tussey Mountain 55

Meyersdale 49, Blacklick Valley 38

Moravian Academy 68, Catasauqua 54

North Schuylkill 59, Jim Thorpe 28

Northumberland Christian 61, Sullivan County 42

Palmerton 58, Palisades 23

Panther Valley 51, Tamaqua 48

Perkiomen School 64, Pennington, N.J. 62

Philadelphia Northeast 62, SLA Beeber 60

Port Allegany 60, Oswayo 39

Princeton Day, N.J. 42, Solebury 38

Propel Andrew Street 51, Beaver County Christian 45

Roxborough 48, Kensington 44

Salisbury 43, Pen Argyl 33

Schuylkill Haven 52, Williams Valley 49

Shamokin 60, Montoursville 43

Slippery Rock 64, Lincoln High School 22

Smethport 52, Galeton 42

Southern Columbia 50, Central Columbia 41

Southern Huntingdon 67, Everett 28

Southern Lehigh 43, Saucon Valley 41

St. Joseph’s Prep 72, Conwell Egan 48

TECH Freire Charter 55, Hardy Williams 38

Tri-Valley 52, Minersville 40

Valley Forge Military 52, Barrack Hebrew 38

Warren 70, Bradford 50

Wellsboro 48, Jersey Shore 47

West Branch 67, Curwensville 46

Westmont Hilltop 67, Richland 41

William Tennent 71, Great Valley 52

Williamsburg 83, Moshannon Valley 49

Williamsport 59, Selinsgrove 56

Wilson 73, Northern Lehigh 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press