Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 58, Galva 31
Alton Marquette 54, Metro-East Lutheran 23
Arcola 55, Okaw Valley 35
Athens 50, Illini Central 37
Aurora Central Catholic 53, Wheaton Academy 31
Beecher 42, Momence 21
Bloomington Central Catholic 58, Illinois Valley Central 30
Blue Ridge 47, Heritage 20
Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Oak Forest 16
Brimfield 50, Farmington 31
Bureau Valley 59, Mendota 28
Carlyle 37, Nashville 24
Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Cissna Park 25
Champaign St. Thomas More 51, Tolono Unity 37
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44, Prosser 35
Chicago Resurrection 52, Hope Academy 37
Columbia 49, Centralia 29
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 50, North Clay 42
Cullom Tri-Point def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit
Dieterich 49, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 32
Dixon 45, Winnebago 33
Du Quoin 30, Sparta 28
Edwards County 61, Eldorado 40
Elgin 42, St. Edward 33
Englewood STEM 58, Chicago CICS-Longwood 30
Eureka 68, Fieldcrest 61, OT
Fairbury Prairie Central 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 44
Fairfield 44, Hamilton County 42
Fithian Oakwood 37, Milford 9
Gallatin County 70, Hardin County 32
Goreville 63, Johnston City 40
Grant Park 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 37
Grayslake North 49, Woodstock North 36
Hall 52, St. Bede 43
Herscher 48, Reed-Custer 42
Heyworth 42, Colfax Ridgeview 32
Hillsboro 57, Trenton Wesclin 35
Hinckley-Big Rock 50, Earlville 21
Hyde Park 79, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 14
Joliet Catholic 52, Ottawa 48
Juarez 51, Chicago Little Village 22
Kankakee Grace Christian 32, Donovan 31
Kelly 79, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 8
Lake County Baptist 18, Cathedral Baptist 17
Lewistown 44, Liberty 17
Lisle 52, Streator 32
Litchfield 50, Springfield Lutheran 29
Macomb 46, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 31
Manteno 50, Wilmington 47
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, IC Catholic 27
Marshall 64, Red Hill 13
Mascoutah 54, Belleville West 35
McGivney Catholic High School 45, Centralia Christ Our Rock 22
Monmouth-Roseville 55, Riverdale 25
Monticello 38, Danville 20
Morrison 70, Sherrard 59
Mount Vernon 61, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 56
Mt. Carmel 43, Newton 36
Mt. Pulaski 53, Warrensburg-Latham 23
Naperville Neuqua Valley 69, Aurora (West Aurora) 50
Nazareth 50, Fremd 40
Nokomis 57, South Fork 22
North-Mac 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 48
Okawville 48, Greenville 15
Olney (Richland County) 44, Casey-Westfield 35
Orangeville 47, Kirkland Hiawatha 11
Orion 42, Rockridge 25
Ottawa Marquette 55, Dwight 26
Pana 58, Neoga 40
Paris 48, Sullivan 17
Payton 59, Lake View 29
Peoria Notre Dame 34, Elmwood 31
Peotone 55, Coal City 32
Petersburg PORTA 49, Maroa-Forsyth 41
Pleasant Plains 49, Williamsville 12
Pontiac 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47
Princeville 55, Biggsville West Central 35
Providence 61, Joliet West 36
Putnam County 29, Seneca 25
Quad Cities 43, East Moline Christian 9
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 29, Stark County 28
Red Bud 65, Chester 49
Robinson 51, Lawrenceville 26
Rolling Meadows 55, Vernon Hills 47
Southland 52, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 31
St. Charles North 65, Rockford Auburn 33
Sterling Newman 42, Kewanee 37
Teutopolis 50, Bethalto Civic Memorial 47
Waterloo 56, Collinsville 50
Waterloo Gibault 54, Valmeyer 34
West Frankfort 50, Anna-Jonesboro 37
Westmont 55, Bensenville (Fenton) 50
Wethersfield 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 30
Woodlawn 63, Sandoval 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sesser-Valier vs. Trico, ccd.
