Holmes scores 32 as Dayton beats Fordham 82-58

NEW YORK (AP) — Daron Holmes scored 32 points to lead Dayton over Fordham 82-58 on Tuesday night.

Holmes added six rebounds for the Flyers (12-5, 4-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Koby Brea shot 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. It was the seventh straight win for the Flyers.

Will Richardson led the Rams (13-4, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Fordham also got 10 points from Khalid Moore. In addition, Rostyslav Novitskyi had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.