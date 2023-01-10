Dog of the Week: Meet Chunk  

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves to cuddle and has big ears. Chunk is a Shephard Lab Mix who is a one year old, loves being with other dogs, cats and kids and is very affectionate with everyone.

K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid discussed more about Chunk and what kind of activities you can do with Chunk.

“He has a little bit of strong when it comes to walking, so when you first start out you want to make sure you have a good hold on him. Our dogs give so much pleasure and joy to us and sometimes even a little bit of motivation. So, this dog here would be great taking a walk every day, it would wear him out a little bit, he is young so it’s just common for that to be that way.”

McQuaid also discussed about what the process is like adopting a dog at the K9 Adoption Center.

“If you’re interested in Chunk or maybe even looking at any other dogs, you’re welcome to look up on our website or can give us a call, we’re taking appointments we’d prefer. That way if you have another dog as well, you can bring it we have meet and greet rooms, you can meet our dog with yours and make sure everything goes well.”

The adoption fee is $105 which includes everything from vaccinations to being spayed or neutered as well as a dog license. You can call the K9 Adoption Center at (740)-453-0273 or visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.