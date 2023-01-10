Capitals bring road win streak into game against the Flyers

Washington Capitals (23-14-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia has a 4-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 16-18-7 record overall. The Flyers have conceded 132 goals while scoring 114 for a -18 scoring differential.

Washington is 6-2-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 23-14-6 overall. The Capitals have scored 140 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Farabee has nine goals and 14 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has nine goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and 30 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-1-2, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.