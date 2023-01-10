AP source: Corey Dickerson, Nationals agree to 2023 deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outfielder Corey Dickerson and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year contract, pending the successful completion of a physical exam, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.

The well-traveled Dickerson is a left-handed-hitting left fielder, a spot the Nationals had been looking to fill this offseason after a third consecutive last-place finish in the NL East. He was a free agent after playing for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, batting .267 with six homers and 36 RBIs in 96 games.

Dickerson will turn 34 in May.

He has played for seven clubs across 10 seasons in the majors, being selected to one All-Star Game — in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

For his career, Dickerson has a .281 batting average and .805 OPS, with 134 homers and 452 RBIs.

Dickerson’s salary last season was $5 million.

His is the latest short-term signing by Washington general manager Mike Rizzo as he continues to try to reconstruct a roster that was torn down in the aftermath of the club’s 2019 World Series championship. The Nationals had a worst-in-the-majors record of 55-107 last season.

The additions include first baseman Dominic Smith, pitcher Trevor Williams and infielder Jeimer Candelario.

In a swap of right-handers announced by the Nationals on Wednesday, the club received Cristian Jimenez from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for A.J. Alexy, a week after Alexy was designated for assignment by Washington.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports