2023 Chair-ity Auction Coming Soon to a Mall Near You

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Eastside Community Ministry is a local organization that assists low income and under-employed families by furnishing necessities that may otherwise be gone without. ECM Executive Director Jamie Trout announced that this year’s Chair-ity Auction will return to the Colony Square Mall 2 p.m. Friday, February 24.

“So this is Eastside’s biggest fundraiser and it came to us several years back from a good friend of ours Audrey Foster and she brought the idea to us. She knew we were looking for a fundraiser and she helped us get it started and it stuck,” Trout said. “It’s very unique. Basically anyone can donate a chair to us with an incentive and then we auction it off and it goes back in to support the programs of Eastside Community Ministry. So this supports our everyday programs, our food pantry, our clothing bank, our emergency relief services, as well as our year-round youth program.”

Additionally, there will be an online auction setup by Johnny Nolan at auctionohio.com that will run between Monday, February 13 and end 6 p.m. Friday February 24. Colony Square Mall General Manager Jessica Brailer explained how the mall welcomes the opportunity to hold a wide variety of events that benefit the community.

“We’re all about the community here at Colony Square Mall and we strive to provide a good guest experience and we are always interested in bringing new and exciting things here for our guests to enjoy here at the mall. So there’s anything from shopping to entertainment and great places to dine and everything in between. So we always want to have a fun and welcoming environment for everybody,” Brailer said.

For entry forms, deadline information and auction details you can visit eastsideministry.org.