The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|16-0
|700
|1
|2. Stanford
|16-1
|671
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|17-0
|645
|3
|4. UConn
|13-2
|587
|5
|5. LSU
|16-0
|582
|7
|6. Indiana
|14-1
|574
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|12-2
|542
|4
|8. UCLA
|14-2
|457
|12
|9. Maryland
|13-3
|437
|13
|10. Utah
|14-1
|427
|8
|11. NC State
|13-3
|370
|10
|12. Iowa
|12-4
|352
|16
|13. Virginia Tech
|13-3
|342
|9
|14. Arizona
|14-2
|341
|15
|15. Iowa St.
|10-3
|307
|11
|16. Duke
|14-1
|281
|19
|17. Michigan
|13-3
|261
|14
|18. Baylor
|12-3
|253
|23
|19. Oklahoma
|12-2
|212
|17
|20. Gonzaga
|16-2
|197
|20
|21. Oregon
|12-4
|144
|18
|22. North Carolina
|10-5
|126
|22
|23. Kansas
|12-2
|99
|21
|24. Illinois
|14-3
|42
|–
|25. Villanova
|14-3
|35
|–
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 33, Middle Tennessee 27, St. John’s 22, Miami 10, South Florida 6, Seton Hall 5, Florida St. 5, Creighton 5, Colorado 2, Louisville 1.