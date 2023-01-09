Perry County Man Found Dead

Perry County, Ohio-

Today around 1pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire and Crooksville Fire responded to the 11000 block of Old Rainer road in Roseville.

There was an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The Perry County coroners office pronounced the male deceased, the preliminary investigation discovered the man had apparent gunshot wounds.

The exact cause of death is unknown pending the results of the autopsy. One male subject was taken into custody.