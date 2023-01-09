Nashport Man Sentenced in Death of H.S. Student

Nichole Hannahs85

A Nashport man charged in the 2021 death of a local high school student received a maximum sentence of eight years in prison Monday.

22-year-old Mason Buck previously pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information containing one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs.

Detectives from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office determined Buck sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to the teenage victim in the spring of 2021. The 18-year-old high school senior was discovered unresponsive in her bed on May 2.

Holding Buck accountable for his actions, Judge Mark Fleegle sentenced him to eight years in prison with a possible indefinite sentence of 12 years.

