A Nashport man charged in the 2021 death of a local high school student received a maximum sentence of eight years in prison Monday.
22-year-old Mason Buck previously pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information containing one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs.
Detectives from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office determined Buck sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to the teenage victim in the spring of 2021. The 18-year-old high school senior was discovered unresponsive in her bed on May 2.
Holding Buck accountable for his actions, Judge Mark Fleegle sentenced him to eight years in prison with a possible indefinite sentence of 12 years.
Nashport Man Sentenced in Death of H.S. Student
A Nashport man charged in the 2021 death of a local high school student received a maximum sentence of eight years in prison Monday.