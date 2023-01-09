Montgomery leads Alcorn State over Alabama State 92-76

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Keondre Montgomery had 23 points and Alcorn State breezed to a 92-76 victory over Alabama State on Monday night.

Montgomery also added eight rebounds for the Braves (5-10, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Kendall pitched in with 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Dominic Brewton made 8 of 9 free throws and scored 18.

The Hornets (4-13, 2-2) were by Alex Anderson with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Roland McCoy added 12 points and three steals. Duane Posey had 10 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Alcorn State plays Saturday against Texas Southern on the road, and Alabama State visits Alabama A&M on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.