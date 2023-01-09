Monday’s Scores

Sports
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton Marquette 54, Metro-East Lutheran 23

Arcola 55, Okaw Valley 35

Athens 50, Illini Central 37

Aurora Central Catholic 53, Wheaton Academy 31

Bloomington Central Catholic 58, Illinois Valley Central 30

Blue Ridge 47, Heritage 20

Brimfield 50, Farmington 31

Bureau Valley 59, Mendota 28

Carlyle 37, Nashville 24

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44, Prosser 35

Chicago Resurrection 52, Hope Academy 37

Columbia 49, Centralia 29

Cullom Tri-Point def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit

Dieterich 49, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 32

Dixon 45, Winnebago 33

Du Quoin 30, Sparta 28

Englewood STEM 58, Chicago CICS-Longwood 30

Eureka 68, Fieldcrest 61, OT

Fairbury Prairie Central 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 44

Fithian Oakwood 37, Milford 9

Goreville 63, Johnston City 40

Grant Park 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 37

Grayslake North 49, Woodstock North 36

Hall 52, St. Bede 43

Heyworth 42, Colfax Ridgeview 32

Hillsboro 57, Trenton Wesclin 35

Hyde Park 79, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 14

Joliet Catholic 52, Ottawa 48

Juarez 51, Chicago Little Village 22

Lake County Baptist 18, Cathedral Baptist 17

Litchfield 50, Springfield Lutheran 29

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, IC Catholic 27

Marshall 64, Red Hill 13

McGivney Catholic High School 45, Centralia Christ Our Rock 22

Monticello 38, Danville 20

Mount Vernon 61, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 56

Mt. Carmel 43, Newton 36

Mt. Pulaski 53, Warrensburg-Latham 23

Naperville Neuqua Valley 69, Aurora (West Aurora) 50

Nazareth 50, Fremd 40

Nokomis 57, South Fork 22

North-Mac 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 48

Okawville 48, Greenville 15

Orangeville 47, Kirkland Hiawatha 11

Orion 42, Rockridge 25

Ottawa Marquette 55, Dwight 26

Pana 58, Neoga 40

Payton 59, Lake View 29

Peoria Notre Dame 34, Elmwood 31

Peotone 55, Coal City 32

Petersburg PORTA 49, Maroa-Forsyth 41

Pleasant Plains 49, Williamsville 12

Pontiac 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47

Providence 61, Joliet West 36

Quad Cities 43, East Moline Christian 9

Red Bud 65, Chester 49

Southland 52, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 31

Teutopolis 50, Bethalto Civic Memorial 47

Waterloo 56, Collinsville 50

Waterloo Gibault 54, Valmeyer 34

Westmont 55, Bensenville (Fenton) 50

Wethersfield 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 30

Woodlawn 63, Sandoval 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sesser-Valier vs. Trico, ccd.

