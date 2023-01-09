Lightning look to extend home win streak, face the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-25-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep their seven-game home win streak intact when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tampa Bay is 24-13-1 overall and 15-4-1 at home. The Lightning have a +21 scoring differential, with 132 total goals scored and 111 conceded.

Columbus has a 12-25-2 record overall and a 2-13-1 record on the road. The Blue Jackets have a -52 scoring differential, with 99 total goals scored and 151 allowed.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has 17 goals and 26 assists for the Lightning. Victor Hedman has 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 11 goals and 27 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 2-8-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb), Eric Robinson: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.