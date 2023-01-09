Grant Writing Etiquette

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System offers all sorts of free informational and self improvement classes throughout the year that teach better ways of doing daily tasks and broaden people’s skill sets. Muskingum County Library System Grant Writer Jeffrey Cornett will teach an Introduction to Grant Writing class that will explain what grants are and why they are important.

“Grant writing at its core is fundraising,” Cornett said. “So it’s how nonprofits, educational institutions, and community organizations raise funds. They connect with funding organizations, government entities, foundations in hope of receiving grant awards. The importance of it, it helps increase their mission, offer programs, events, what have you.”

Grants are often mistakenly referred to as free money but are often awarded to organizations that offer the best written explanation of their needs and how the award will be used to best benefit others. Cornett will offer basic tips and advice for grant writers such as how to best explain your situation and provide specific details of how you will use the award.

“It’s going to be an introductory program. We’re going to do a basic introduction on the process, what a grant application entails but we’re going to offer some real-world examples. Just basically creating that community connection. That’s really one thing that’s important because a grant can fail, you may not receive the funding but you can connect with that funding organization. And community connection helps promote the process,” Cornett said.

The 3-hour-class will take place noon, Thursday, January 12, and you can register at events.muskingumlibrary.org.