Embiid and the 76ers face the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (11-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Detroit Pistons. Embiid ranks second in the NBA scoring 33.5 points per game.

The 76ers are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is third in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 109.2 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Pistons are 4-19 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit is 6-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The 76ers defeated the Pistons 123-111 in their last meeting on Jan. 8. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 23 points, and Killian Hayes led the Pistons with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 33.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Hayes is averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 21.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: P.J. Tucker: day to day (illness), Joel Embiid: out (foot).

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Jalen Duren: day to day (ankle), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder), Rodney McGruder: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.