DeWine Issues Executive Orders

Nichole Hannahs151

Monday at Noon Governor Mike DeWine will take his ceremonial swearing-in ceremony to begin his second term.

On Sunday, he took his official oath of office. Following the oath the governor issued several executive orders including, :

2023-01D to add “status as a nursing mother” to the antidiscrimination in state government policy.

2023-02D to establish a youth mentorship program for state employees.

2023-03D to prohibit the use of certain foreign-owned applications, platforms, and websites on state owned or leased electronic devices.

2023-04D to create the Ohio Mental Health Insurance Office in the Ohio Department of Insurance to ensure compliance and to develop best practice standards for providing mental health and addiction insurance benefits.

2023-05D to address critical educational and training needs to support continued economic development across Ohio through a dynamically skilled, productive, and purposeful workforce

Nichole Hannahs
