Buffalo takes on Philadelphia following overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -221, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in overtime.

Buffalo has a 20-15-2 record overall and a 9-8-2 record in home games. The Sabres have scored 148 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank first in the NHL.

Philadelphia is 15-18-7 overall and 7-8-6 on the road. The Flyers are 6-5-6 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has 18 goals and 25 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has 10 goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has 10 goals and 25 assists for the Flyers. Cam York has seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Owen Power: out (lower body).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.