Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press12

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Dieruff 26, Allentown Allen 21

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 54, Burrell 44

Avonworth 40, Hopewell 30

Bangor 47, Northern Lehigh 37

Bayard Rustin High School 53, West Chester East 36

Berks Catholic 52, Eastern York 26

Bishop Canevin 48, Pittsburgh Obama 39

Burgettstown 57, Weir, W.Va. 55

Calvary Baptist 30, Jenkintown 23

Cedar Cliff 44, Red Lion 39

Central York 43, Cumberland Valley 27

Corry 49, Iroquois 11

Dallastown Area 40, Holy Redeemer 39

Delone 57, Twin Valley 18

Downingtown West 57, Collegium Charter School 12

East Juniata 31, Midd-West 21

Fort Cherry 68, Avella 40

Freeport 55, Riverview 36

Garnet Valley 54, Radnor 44

Great Valley 65, Wissahickon 54

Grove City 49, Farrell 38

Gwynedd Mercy 47, Conwell Egan 36

Haverford 31, Marple Newtown 30

Homer-Center 47, Hempfield Area 44

James Buchanan 72, Bermudian Springs 58

Lincoln Park Charter 59, Mohawk 41

Lourdes Regional 34, Lewisburg 28

Manheim Township 77, Garden Spot 37

Marion Center 69, Conemaugh Valley 26

Meadowbrook Christian 49, Johnstown Christian 28

Minersville 64, Tamaqua 56

North East 36, Fort Leboeuf 24

Northwest Area 67, Hanover Area 20

Oakland Catholic 63, Baldwin 40

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 47, Chartiers-Houston High School 21

Owen J Roberts 30, Downingtown East 28

Panther Valley 54, Shenandoah Valley 50

Pennridge 71, Methacton 64

Pequea Valley 61, Tulpehocken 27

Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Erie Cathedral Prep 57

Port Allegany 56, Bradford 21

Quakertown 42, Pope John Paul II 31

Red Bank Catholic, N.J. 44, Scranton Prep 36

Saegertown 56, Rocky Grove 15

Scranton 58, Williamsport 31

Seton-LaSalle 53, Winchester Thurston 34

Shady Side Academy 63, Sewickley Academy 29

Shikellamy 52, Berwick 20

Shippensburg 63, Spring Grove 60

Springside Chestnut Hill 56, George School 49

Susquehannock 56, Lancaster Catholic 20

Susquenita 45, Annville-Cleona 39

The Hill School 57, Peddie, N.J. 20

Trinity 49, Union Area 42

Tunkhannock 57, Forest City 21

Unionville 48, Interboro 10

West Allegheny 55, Washington 33

West Chester Henderson 58, Kennett 34

West York 43, Solanco 29

Wyoming Seminary 48, Mahanoy Area 31

York 60, Central Dauphin East 27

York Suburban 44, Lampeter-Strasburg 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

