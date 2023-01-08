Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 68, Chicago (Butler) 42

Altamont 65, Woodlawn 23

Argenta-Oreana 68, Macon Meridian 61

Ashton-Franklin Center 54, Kirkland Hiawatha 32

Aurora (East) 82, Aurora (West Aurora) 80

Beecher 64, Bismarck-Henning 48

Belleville East 65, Hillcrest 59

Benton 50, Fairfield 47

Bloomington Christian 57, Lexington 53

Breese Central 47, Alton Marquette 22

Breese Mater Dei 53, Belleville West 47

Brimfield 64, Orion 56

Brooks Academy 72, Francis Parker 67

Brother Rice 73, Bolingbrook 61

Buffalo Tri-City 68, Flanagan 67

Byron 54, Freeport (Aquin) 23

Camp Point Central 60, Barry (Western) 29

Camp Point Central 60, Winchester (West Central) 29

Carmel 74, Woodstock Marian 45

Carmi White County 66, Ev. Day, Ind. 52

Carterville 60, Chester 37

Cascade,Western Dubuque, Iowa 56, East Dubuque 30

Central (New Madrid County), Mo. 65, Bloomington Central Catholic 54

Centralia 67, Taylorville 30

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 67, Sullivan 42

Chaminade, Mo. 60, St. Rita 57

Champaign Centennial 39, Addison Trail 34

Champaign St. Thomas More 38, Pleasant Plains 34

Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 19

Chicago Mt. Carmel 69, Waubonsie Valley 56

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, Ohio 80, Homeschool Resource Center 69

Clinton 59, Calvary Christian Academy 26

Coal City 56, Morris 52

Crete-Monee 53, Providence 49, OT

Crystal Lake South 65, Woodstock North 42

Cuba City, Wis. 56, Galena 49

Dakota 50, Polo 37

DeKalb 64, Champaign Central 45

DePaul College Prep 51, Lake Forest 45

Decatur St. Teresa 53, Mt. Pulaski 49

Dieterich 49, Ramsey 32

Dixon 55, McHenry 43

Donovan 57, Watseka (coop) 55

Erie-Prophetstown 62, Kewanee 30

Eureka 46, Maroa-Forsyth 45

Evanston Township 68, Dubuque, Hempstead, Iowa 39

Evansville Harrison, Ind. 73, Robinson 45

Faith Christian, Wis. 62, Alden-Hebron 45

Farmington 58, Illinois Valley Central 51

Fenwick 71, Von Steuben 38

Flora 47, Carlyle 31

Gallatin County 60, Pope County 53

Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Dwight 40

Gary West, Ind. 64, Chicago CICS-Longwood 49

Gary West, Ind. 64, Farragut 49

Geneva 40, Hampshire 33

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59, Hoopeston 40

Gilman Iroquois West 58, Herscher 49

Glenbard North 43, St. Charles North 38

Glenbrook North 65, St. Ignatius 57

Grayslake Central 60, Round Lake 31

Grayslake North 50, Antioch 46

Greenfield-Northwestern 62, Liberty 41

Griggsville-Perry 72, North Greene 36

Hardin County 71, Massac County 43

Harrisburg 62, Anna-Jonesboro 56

Harvey Thornton 61, Chicago-University 39

Heritage Christian, Ind. 54, Arthur Christian 45

Herrin 76, Du Quoin 48

Highland 56, Quincy Notre Dame 54

Hinsdale Central 48, Downers North 46, OT

Hyde Park 72, Niles North 64

Illiana Christian, Ind. 57, Chicago Christian 54

Illini Bluffs 60, Athens 34

Jacksonville ISD 54, Arkansas School for the Deaf, Ark. 40

Jacksonville Routt 55, Concord (Triopia) 52

Johnsburg 84, Belvidere North 79

Johnston City 62, Christopher 44

Joliet West 62, Rolling Meadows 60

Kankakee (McNamara) 65, St. Francis de Sales 59

Kenwood 64, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 52

LaSalle-Peru 56, Mendota 46

Lakes Community 73, North Chicago 28

Lawrenceville 68, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 25

Lemont 73, North Lawndale 48

Lincoln 60, Springfield Lanphier 42

Lincoln Way West 65, Argo 50

Lisle (Benet Academy) 57, Marist 47

Litchfield 52, South County 49

Lockport 40, Naperville Central 27

Loyola 47, OPRF 35

Lyons 73, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 29

Maria 69, Chicago Vocational 55

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Normal Community 44

Maryville Christian 54, First Baptist (O’Fallon 26

Metamora 63, East Peoria 53

Metea Valley 59, Taft 57

Moline 49, Vashon, Mo. 36

Morton 58, Dunlap 41

Mounds Meridian 83, Cahokia 78

Mount Vernon 53, Waterloo 29

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 68, Carrollton 30

Mt. Zion 70, Bloomington 49

Murray, Ky. 83, Cairo 38

Naperville North 58, Lindblom 34

New Trier 80, Hinsdale South 48

Nokomis 55, Springfield Calvary 51

Normal University 56, Tolono Unity 48

Norris City (NCOE) 54, Hamilton County 52

North Boone 51, Woodstock 43

North Clay 71, Edwards County 50

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 56, Galena 49

Oklahoma School for the Deaf, Okla. 54, Jacksonville ISD 46

Payson Seymour 62, Pleasant Hill 35

Pekin 58, Bartonville (Limestone) 37

Peoria Christian 54, Clinton 48

Peoria Christian 54, Seneca 48

Peoria Heights (Quest) 67, Blue Ridge 50

Peoria Notre Dame 51, Kankakee 46

Petersburg PORTA 72, Carlinville 40

Phillips 90, Chicago (Comer) 53

Plainfield North 64, Bradley-Bourbonnais 50

Plano 66, Somonauk 49

Pontiac 73, Joliet Catholic 48

Princeton 71, Rock Falls 61

Proviso East 67, Thornwood 54

Quincy 66, Springfield 36

Reed-Custer 65, Bureau Valley 48

Rich Township 86, Danville 63

Riverside-Brookfield 56, Nazareth 43

Riverton 52, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40

Rockford Christian 68, Aledo (Mercer County) 62

Rockford East 51, Rockford Guilford 48

Romeoville 45, Montini 31

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 74, Christian Brothers College, Mo. 62

Schaumburg 48, Elgin Academy 26

Serena 56, Woodland 38

Simeon 53, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 51

St Elmo-Brownstown 79, Grayville 47

St. Charles East 49, Batavia 48

St. Francis 53, Marmion 49

St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Nashville 35

Stagg 70, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 44

Staley, Mo. 67, East St. Louis 48

Staley, Mo. 68, Crossroads Christian Academy 47

Sterling Newman 46, Winnebago 45

Triad 42, Alton 20

Trico 51, Sesser-Valier 18

United Township High School 77, Quest Academy 39

Vienna 83, Goreville 58

Warren 49, Black Hawk, Wis. 47

Washington 50, Canton 37

Waterloo Gibault 73, Bethalto Civic Memorial 53

Wayne City 64, Waltonville 49

Westville 64, Marshall 56

Wheaton North 69, Downers South 50

Wheaton Warrenville South 50, Lake Park 37

Willowbrook 70, Proviso West 60

Wilmington 57, Grant Park 43

Winchester (West Central) 68, Calhoun 34

York 51, IC Catholic 47

