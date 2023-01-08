Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alabama School for the Deaf 53, Arkansas School for the Deaf, Ark. 20
Alcorn Central, Miss. 68, Danville 66
Aliceville 63, South Lamar 30
Alma Bryant 47, St. Martin, Miss. 41
B.B. Comer 66, Fayetteville 33
Belgreen 69, Colbert Heights 58
Brooks 60, Rogers 46
Collinsville 49, Cedar Bluff 41
Greenville 54, Andalusia 46
Hattiesburg, Miss. 52, Williamson 46
J.F. Shields 42, Clarke County 37
Jackson 64, Thomasville 35
Lanett 61, B.T. Washington 54
Lauderdale County 54, Belmont, Miss. 42
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 63, Fairview 59
Macon-East 66, Ezekiel Academy 21
Marion County 58, Itawamba AHS, Miss. 51
Northridge 63, Sipsey Valley 47
Pinson Valley 76, Haleyville 50
Prattville Christian Academy 62, B. T. Washington Magnet 37
Ramsay 83, Sylacauga 53
Randolph County 70, Wadley 56
Valley 62, Harris County, Ga. 53
Vincent 52, Winterboro 25
Whitesburg Christian 73, Alabama CTE 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/