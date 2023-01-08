Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alabama School for the Deaf 53, Arkansas School for the Deaf, Ark. 20

Alcorn Central, Miss. 68, Danville 66

Aliceville 63, South Lamar 30

Alma Bryant 47, St. Martin, Miss. 41

B.B. Comer 66, Fayetteville 33

Belgreen 69, Colbert Heights 58

Brooks 60, Rogers 46

Collinsville 49, Cedar Bluff 41

Greenville 54, Andalusia 46

Hattiesburg, Miss. 52, Williamson 46

J.F. Shields 42, Clarke County 37

Jackson 64, Thomasville 35

Lanett 61, B.T. Washington 54

Lauderdale County 54, Belmont, Miss. 42

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 63, Fairview 59

Macon-East 66, Ezekiel Academy 21

Marion County 58, Itawamba AHS, Miss. 51

Northridge 63, Sipsey Valley 47

Pinson Valley 76, Haleyville 50

Prattville Christian Academy 62, B. T. Washington Magnet 37

Ramsay 83, Sylacauga 53

Randolph County 70, Wadley 56

Valley 62, Harris County, Ga. 53

Vincent 52, Winterboro 25

Whitesburg Christian 73, Alabama CTE 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/