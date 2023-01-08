Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Allen 67, Allentown Dieruff 43
Annville-Cleona 58, Susquenita 34
Antietam 68, Shenandoah Valley 65
Bangor 70, Northern Lehigh 33
Berks Catholic 62, Abington Heights 52
Bloomsburg 60, Mount Carmel 54
Brookville 44, Punxsutawney 22
Canisius, N.Y. 55, Erie Cathedral Prep 40
Central Mountain 77, Milton 47
Central York 80, Lancaster McCaskey 59
Chambersburg 55, Shippensburg 42
Chester 69, Bartram 43
Chester Charter 54, Jenkintown 41
Conestoga 44, Strath Haven 37
Conrad Weiser 59, Cocalico 50
Cowanesque Valley 34, Oswayo 11
Danville 67, Midd-West 34
Downingtown East 68, Owen J Roberts 60
Downingtown West 71, Octorara 54
Fort Cherry 66, Avella 31
Frankford 62, Germantown Academy 50
Franklin 55, Slippery Rock 50
Girard College 63, Freire Charter 43
Greater Johnstown 79, Tyrone 52
Greencastle Antrim 40, Boiling Springs 36
Hempfield 58, York 47
Hershey 73, Governor Mifflin 42
Holy Ghost Prep 58, York Catholic 51
Holy Redeemer 76, Neumann 75, OT
Jamestown 84, Portersville Christian 42
Kennard-Dale 61, New Oxford 55
Lampeter-Strasburg 66, Red Lion 61, 2OT
Lancaster Catholic 63, Oley Valley 61
Lincoln Leadership 59, Weatherly 20
Lower Dauphin 58, Cedar Crest 56, OT
Malvern Prep 65, Academy of the New Church 63, OT
Marple Newtown 55, Haverford 53
Mercersburg Academy 67, Hun, N.J. 63
Methacton 57, Council Rock North 49
Mifflinburg 55, Lourdes Regional 27
Moniteau 63, Union 54
North Penn 60, Engineering And Science 50
Penn Manor 61, Daltown 54
Penn Wood 68, Central Bucks South 44
Perkiomen Valley 63, Exeter 53
Pittsburgh North Catholic 96, Hopewell 41
Pottstown 62, Souderton 60
Radnor 56, Garnet Valley 51
Reynolds 41, Maplewood 26
Ridgway 67, Venango 22
Ridley 45, Penncrest 37
Riverview 75, Winchester Thurston 40
Selinsgrove 77, Jersey Shore 29
Seneca Valley 50, Kennedy Catholic 36
Shamokin 59, Shikellamy 51
Sharon 57, Laurel 41
Simeon, Ill. 53, Imhotep Charter 51
South Williamsport 67, Bucktail 15
Springfield Montco 56, SLA Beeber 42
Sullivan County 67, Benton 23
The Hill School 64, Peddie, N.J. 37
Tri-Valley 65, Greenwood 51
Trinity Christian 49, Cheswick Christian 48
Upper Darby 86, Harriton 62
Wallenpaupack 61, Pocono Mountain East 53
Warwick 61, West York 59, OT
Washington 49, Quaker Valley 46
Weir, W.Va. 70, Burgettstown 51
West Allegheny 62, Chartiers-Houston High School 50
West Chester East 61, Bayard Rustin High School 51
West Chester Henderson 60, Collegium Charter School 32
Wilson 57, Palmerton 52
