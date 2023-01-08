Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Allen 67, Allentown Dieruff 43

Annville-Cleona 58, Susquenita 34

Antietam 68, Shenandoah Valley 65

Bangor 70, Northern Lehigh 33

Berks Catholic 62, Abington Heights 52

Bloomsburg 60, Mount Carmel 54

Brookville 44, Punxsutawney 22

Canisius, N.Y. 55, Erie Cathedral Prep 40

Central Mountain 77, Milton 47

Central York 80, Lancaster McCaskey 59

Chambersburg 55, Shippensburg 42

Chester 69, Bartram 43

Chester Charter 54, Jenkintown 41

Conestoga 44, Strath Haven 37

Conrad Weiser 59, Cocalico 50

Cowanesque Valley 34, Oswayo 11

Danville 67, Midd-West 34

Downingtown East 68, Owen J Roberts 60

Downingtown West 71, Octorara 54

Fort Cherry 66, Avella 31

Frankford 62, Germantown Academy 50

Franklin 55, Slippery Rock 50

Girard College 63, Freire Charter 43

Greater Johnstown 79, Tyrone 52

Greencastle Antrim 40, Boiling Springs 36

Hempfield 58, York 47

Hershey 73, Governor Mifflin 42

Holy Ghost Prep 58, York Catholic 51

Holy Redeemer 76, Neumann 75, OT

Jamestown 84, Portersville Christian 42

Kennard-Dale 61, New Oxford 55

Lampeter-Strasburg 66, Red Lion 61, 2OT

Lancaster Catholic 63, Oley Valley 61

Lincoln Leadership 59, Weatherly 20

Lower Dauphin 58, Cedar Crest 56, OT

Malvern Prep 65, Academy of the New Church 63, OT

Marple Newtown 55, Haverford 53

Mercersburg Academy 67, Hun, N.J. 63

Methacton 57, Council Rock North 49

Mifflinburg 55, Lourdes Regional 27

Moniteau 63, Union 54

North Penn 60, Engineering And Science 50

Penn Manor 61, Daltown 54

Penn Wood 68, Central Bucks South 44

Perkiomen Valley 63, Exeter 53

Pittsburgh North Catholic 96, Hopewell 41

Pottstown 62, Souderton 60

Radnor 56, Garnet Valley 51

Reynolds 41, Maplewood 26

Ridgway 67, Venango 22

Ridley 45, Penncrest 37

Riverview 75, Winchester Thurston 40

Selinsgrove 77, Jersey Shore 29

Seneca Valley 50, Kennedy Catholic 36

Shamokin 59, Shikellamy 51

Sharon 57, Laurel 41

Simeon, Ill. 53, Imhotep Charter 51

South Williamsport 67, Bucktail 15

Springfield Montco 56, SLA Beeber 42

Sullivan County 67, Benton 23

The Hill School 64, Peddie, N.J. 37

Tri-Valley 65, Greenwood 51

Trinity Christian 49, Cheswick Christian 48

Upper Darby 86, Harriton 62

Wallenpaupack 61, Pocono Mountain East 53

Warwick 61, West York 59, OT

Washington 49, Quaker Valley 46

Weir, W.Va. 70, Burgettstown 51

West Allegheny 62, Chartiers-Houston High School 50

West Chester East 61, Bayard Rustin High School 51

West Chester Henderson 60, Collegium Charter School 32

Wilson 57, Palmerton 52

