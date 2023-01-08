Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night.

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season.

Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman’s 14-game point streak.

Marchand’s goal came just one minute into the game as the forward skated through three Sharks defenders en route to a highlight-reel backhand goal. Marchand extended his point streak to five games.

Sharks defensemen Matt Benning, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and forward Alexander Barabanov extended their point streak to four games, with all three players getting an assist tonight.

3RD ALL-TIME:

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron passed Phil Esposito for third all-time in points by a Bruins player with an assist on Marchand’s goal. Bergeron has 1,014 career points after he added a second assist on Pastrnak’s second goal.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Anaheim on Sunday night.

Sharks: At Arizona on Tuesday night.

