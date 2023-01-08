Musician Nate Terry Performs Back at His Hometown

ZANESVILLE, OH – Musician Nate Terry visited his hometown to perform a concert at the Central Trinity United Methodist Church for the first time in almost 8 years.



Nate Terry grew up in Muskingum County when he learned to play the piano and organ. His concert on January 8th was called “An Irregular Christmas”. Terry said he got the idea to write new arrangements of Christmas music in 2020 when COVID caused many families to celebrate Christmas differently, and he called it An Irregular Christmas.

“This was an idea about two years ago during COVID, when I realized that Christmas was going to change for a couple years and I basically I wrote new arrangements of stuff that’s already out there. But to do it in a new way and modernize it a little bit.” Musician and Owner of Major 7 Publishing, Nate Terry said.



Nate Terry hopes to inspire students who have an interest in the music career to pursue their dreams.

“I think especially in smaller towns, music is not always thought of like ‘I could make a career out of this’ and I’ve been able to make a career of it. I’ve had a lot of fun with it and I’m very very fulfilled in what I do. I hope that what I can do shines a light to those people.” Terry stated.



Terry said he was excited to connect with people he hasn’t seen in years and to be back in his hometown. Many smiles were out in the audience during his performance.