Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.

Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt also scored for Colorado and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves. The Avalanche improved to 20-15-3.

Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton to reach 20 goals and Stuart Skinner stopped 43 shots. The Oilers dropped to 21-17-3, losing for the sixth time in their last seven home games.

Hyman scored power-play goals late in each of the first two periods.

Colorado cut it to 2-1 at 3:06 into the third period when MacKinnon split the defense and muscled a puck over Skinner’s shoulder for his 10th of the season.

The Avs tied it at 8:19 with the teams playing 4 on 4, with Hunt racing to keep a puck in at the zone and snapping a shot past Skinner for his first of the season.

The Oilers hit two posts in overtime before Makar was able to pick the corner to end it.

