8 Premier League teams already out of the FA Cup

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa’s stunning loss to fourth-tier Stevenage in the FA Cup on Sunday completed a rough few days in the third round for Premier League teams.

Eight of them have already been eliminated, the most at this stage since the 2007-08 season, according to statistics provider Opta. That was the last season a team from outside the Premier League — in this case, Cardiff — reached the final.

There is sure to be another top-flight team ousted because Liverpool will play Wolverhampton in a replay, while there’s the outside chance of another shock when Arsenal travels to third-tier Oxford United on Monday. Leeds also faces a replay against second-tier Cardiff.

Everton, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Newcastle, Chelsea and Villa are the Premier League teams that have been eliminated.

