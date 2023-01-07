Williams scores 16, Troy knocks off Arkansas State 66-54

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams scored 16 points as Troy beat Arkansas State 66-54 on Saturday night.

Williams shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Trojans (11-6, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Christian Turner scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Christyon Eugene shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Red Wolves (9-8, 1-3) were led in scoring by Markise Davis, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Terrance Ford Jr. added 10 points and two steals for Arkansas State. In addition, Caleb Fields had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Troy visits Georgia State while Arkansas State hosts Texas State.

