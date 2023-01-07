Weir’s 18 help FGCU knock off North Florida 82-57

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Andre Weir’s 18 points helped Florida Gulf Coast defeat North Florida 82-57 on Saturday night.

Weir added 15 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (13-4, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Thompson scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 16, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc. Cyrus Largie shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Ospreys (7-9, 2-2) were led in scoring by Carter Hendricksen, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Jadyn Parker added eight points and two blocks for North Florida. Jose Placer also had seven points.

Both teams next play Thursday. FGCU visits Eastern Kentucky and North Florida visits Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.