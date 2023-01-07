Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press5

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Dieruff 26, Allentown Allen 21

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 54, Burrell 44

Avonworth 40, Hopewell 30

Bangor 47, Northern Lehigh 37

Bayard Rustin High School 53, West Chester East 36

Bishop Canevin 48, Pittsburgh Obama 39

Burgettstown 57, Weir, W.Va. 55

Cedar Cliff 44, Red Lion 39

Central York 43, Cumberland Valley 27

Corry 49, Iroquois 11

Delone 57, Twin Valley 18

Downingtown West 57, Collegium Charter School 12

East Juniata 31, Midd-West 21

Fort Cherry 68, Avella 40

Freeport 55, Riverview 36

Garnet Valley 54, Radnor 44

Grove City 49, Farrell 38

Gwynedd Mercy 47, Conwell Egan 36

Homer-Center 47, Hempfield Area 44

Lincoln Park Charter 59, Mohawk 41

Lourdes Regional 34, Lewisburg 28

Meadowbrook Christian 49, Johnstown Christian 28

North East 36, Fort Leboeuf 24

Oakland Catholic 63, Baldwin 40

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 47, Chartiers-Houston High School 21

Owen J Roberts 30, Downingtown East 28

Panther Valley 54, Shenandoah Valley 50

Pennridge 71, Methacton 64

Pittsburgh North Catholic 59, Erie Cathedral Prep 57

Port Allegany 56, Bradford 21

Red Bank Catholic, N.J. 44, Scranton Prep 36

Saegertown 56, Rocky Grove 15

Scranton 58, Williamsport 31

Seton-LaSalle 53, Winchester Thurston 34

Shady Side Academy 63, Sewickley Academy 29

Susquehannock 56, Lancaster Catholic 20

The Hill School 57, Peddie, N.J. 20

Trinity 49, Union Area 42

Tunkhannock 57, Forest City 21

Unionville 48, Interboro 10

West Allegheny 55, Washington 33

Wyoming Seminary 48, Mahanoy Area 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press