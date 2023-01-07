Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Allen 67, Allentown Dieruff 43
Antietam 68, Shenandoah Valley 65
Bangor 70, Northern Lehigh 33
Berks Catholic 62, Abington Heights 52
Brookville 44, Punxsutawney 22
Canisius, N.Y. 55, Erie Cathedral Prep 40
Central Mountain 77, Milton 47
Chester 69, Bartram 43
Danville 67, Midd-West 34
Downingtown East 68, Owen J Roberts 60
Downingtown West 71, Octorara 54
Fort Cherry 66, Avella 31
Frankford 62, Germantown Academy 50
Franklin 55, Slippery Rock 50
Greater Johnstown 79, Tyrone 52
Greencastle Antrim 40, Boiling Springs 36
Hempfield 58, York 47
Holy Ghost Prep 58, York Catholic 51
Holy Redeemer 76, Neumann 75, OT
Jamestown 84, Portersville Christian 42
Lincoln Leadership 59, Weatherly 20
Lower Dauphin 58, Cedar Crest 56, OT
Moniteau 63, Union 54
Pittsburgh North Catholic 96, Hopewell 41
Radnor 56, Garnet Valley 51
Ridgway 67, Venango 22
Riverview 75, Winchester Thurston 40
Selinsgrove 77, Jersey Shore 29
Seneca Valley 50, Kennedy Catholic 36
Sharon 57, Laurel 41
Springfield Montco 56, SLA Beeber 42
The Hill School 64, Peddie, N.J. 37
Trinity Christian 49, Cheswick Christian 48
Upper Darby 86, Harriton 62
Warwick 61, West York 59, OT
Washington 49, Quaker Valley 46
Weir, W.Va. 70, Burgettstown 51
West Allegheny 62, Chartiers-Houston High School 50
West Chester East 61, Bayard Rustin High School 51
West Chester Henderson 60, Collegium Charter School 32
Wilson 57, Palmerton 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/