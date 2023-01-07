Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Allen 67, Allentown Dieruff 43

Antietam 68, Shenandoah Valley 65

Bangor 70, Northern Lehigh 33

Berks Catholic 62, Abington Heights 52

Brookville 44, Punxsutawney 22

Canisius, N.Y. 55, Erie Cathedral Prep 40

Central Mountain 77, Milton 47

Chester 69, Bartram 43

Danville 67, Midd-West 34

Downingtown East 68, Owen J Roberts 60

Downingtown West 71, Octorara 54

Fort Cherry 66, Avella 31

Frankford 62, Germantown Academy 50

Franklin 55, Slippery Rock 50

Greater Johnstown 79, Tyrone 52

Greencastle Antrim 40, Boiling Springs 36

Hempfield 58, York 47

Holy Ghost Prep 58, York Catholic 51

Holy Redeemer 76, Neumann 75, OT

Jamestown 84, Portersville Christian 42

Lincoln Leadership 59, Weatherly 20

Lower Dauphin 58, Cedar Crest 56, OT

Moniteau 63, Union 54

Pittsburgh North Catholic 96, Hopewell 41

Radnor 56, Garnet Valley 51

Ridgway 67, Venango 22

Riverview 75, Winchester Thurston 40

Selinsgrove 77, Jersey Shore 29

Seneca Valley 50, Kennedy Catholic 36

Sharon 57, Laurel 41

Springfield Montco 56, SLA Beeber 42

The Hill School 64, Peddie, N.J. 37

Trinity Christian 49, Cheswick Christian 48

Upper Darby 86, Harriton 62

Warwick 61, West York 59, OT

Washington 49, Quaker Valley 46

Weir, W.Va. 70, Burgettstown 51

West Allegheny 62, Chartiers-Houston High School 50

West Chester East 61, Bayard Rustin High School 51

West Chester Henderson 60, Collegium Charter School 32

Wilson 57, Palmerton 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press