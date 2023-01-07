Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press1

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 75, Davenport, Central, Iowa 53

Addison Trail 47, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 46

Alden-Hebron 68, Faith Christian 49

Amboy 32, Freeport (Aquin) 21

Amundsen 41, Oak Lawn Community 37

Andrew 66, St. Laurence 50

Annawan 59, West Liberty, Iowa 53

Arcola 49, Hoopeston 33

Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 58, Moline 31

Augusta Southeastern 49, Liberty 12

Brimfield 57, Stark County 47

Calamus-Wheatland, Iowa 49, Aledo (Mercer County) 41

Carlyle 51, Carterville 44

Carmel 57, Marist 40

Central Clinton, DeWitt, Iowa 71, Sherrard 56

Chicago (Lane) 53, Simeon 35

Christopher 47, Nashville 25

Davenport, West, Iowa 42, Riverdale 37

Effingham St. Anthony 61, Flora 56

Fenwick 58, Riverside-Brookfield 27

Galesburg 76, Peoria Manual 44

Grant Park 45, Wilmington 33

Highland 54, Waterloo 52

Hillcrest 39, Hope Academy 38

Illini Bluffs 36, Athens 27

Illini West (Carthage) 46, Rushville-Industry 17

Jerseyville Jersey 52, Carrollton 41

Joliet Central 39, Lockport 35

Lincoln 46, Mahomet-Seymour 21

Loyola 56, Sandburg 32

Marion 62, Cahokia 46

Massac County 66, Goreville 46

Metea Valley 60, South Elgin 46

Montini 56, Barrington 49

Mt. Pulaski 60, Raymond Lincolnwood 13

Mt. Zion 54, Effingham 41

Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Oswego East 53

Naperville North 60, Plainfield North 35

Nazareth 58, St. Viator 31

Olney (Richland County) 56, Salem 51

Pana 57, Pleasant Plains 54

Peoria (H.S.) 66, Champaign Central 34

Peoria Heights (Quest) 47, Roanoke-Benson 35

Petersburg PORTA 61, Havana 56

Princeton 59, Ottawa Marquette 39

Providence 50, Buffalo Grove 43

Quincy 54, Granite City 43

Red Hill 60, OPH 57

Regina 60, Chicago (Disney II) 10

Rock Island 45, North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 43

Rockford Auburn 57, Rockford Jefferson 46

Rockford Guilford 68, Rockford East 15

Rockridge 39, Durant-Bennett, Iowa 32

Sandwich 34, Morris 31

Springfield 58, Jacksonville 21

St. Charles North 59, Glenbard North 54

St. Francis 37, Glenbard South 30

Stagg 49, Oak Lawn Richards 40

Stevenson 50, Evanston Township 36

Stillman Valley 46, Rock Falls 28

Tremont 70, Farmington 42

Tri-County 49, Catlin (Salt Fork) 38

Tri-Valley 60, Calvary Christian Academy 12

Tuscola 41, Tolono Unity 22

Watseka (coop) 50, Urbana 21

Wethersfield 48, Bureau Valley 29

Wilton, Iowa 52, Erie-Prophetstown 25

Winnebago 73, Lena-Winslow 48

Woodlawn 57, Altamont 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press