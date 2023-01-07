Muskingum University Hosted a Womens Leadership Forum



NEW CONCORD, OH – Muskingum University held a Women’s Leadership Forum on January 7th.



A select group of first year students attended an all day event to learn about developing leadership skills. A variety of presenters and alumni visited the college to discuss how women can recognize their talents and strengths and how to develop them.

“So far, my favorite part is just for me to be able to interact with the students and watch them interact with each other. To hear what our young student leaders have to say, and what their experience has been. What they’re learning from the event and what they’ll take forward.” Interim Vice President for Student Experience, Shelley Szalay stated.



The first year women got to engage in empowering conversations and activities, along with enjoying snacks throughout the day.

A first year student explains one of the presentations that was important to her:

“The presentation on gender in the workplace and how it affects us our ability to move up and have different opportunities in the workplace.” Muskingum University Student, Eva Finni said.



This is Muskingum’s first Womans Leadership Forum, but they plan on making it an annual event.