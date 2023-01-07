Mack scores 18 as Wofford rolls over The Citadel 77-57

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack scored 18 points as Wofford beat The Citadel 77-57 on Saturday night.

Mack added seven rebounds for the Terriers (10-7, 2-2 Southern Conference). Chase Martin had 12 points, while Kyler Filewich scored 11.

The Bulldogs (6-10, 1-3) were led by Stephen Clark with 22 points and nine rebounds. Austin Ash added 12 points and seven boards.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Wofford visits Samford while Citadel hosts East Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.