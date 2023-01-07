Kobe Brown’s 18 points help No. 20 Missouri beat Vandy 85-82

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, DeAndre Gholston scored 17 points and No. 20 Missouri beat Vanderbilt 85-82 Saturday.

D’Moi Hodge also scored 17 points and Noah Carter scored 16 as Missouri (13-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 7-0 all-time at home against Vandy.

Liam Robbins led the Commodores (8-7, 1-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Wright added 14 points.

With Vandy trailing by three with 32 seconds remaining, Myles Stutes missed a pair of free throws. The Tigers’ Sean East II split a pair of foul shots four seconds later to give Missouri a 79-75 lead.

Missouri got the lead it didn’t relinquish with 3:09 left on a pair of free throws from Brown, who scored 16 of his points in the second half after playing just six minutes in the first half due to foul trouble.

Missouri hit 27 of 31 (87%) free throws while Vanderbilt converted just 8 of 12 (67%) attempts from the line.

Carter hit a three-point shot 4:09 into the second half to start a 10-0 run for Missouri that saw the Tigers pull out to a 53-42 lead, but Vanderbilt responded with a 17-3 run of its own over the next 4:10 to pull ahead 56-53 with 8:22 remaining in the second half.

The teams were tied at 34 at the half, but Missouri outscored Vanderbilt 51-35 in the second half. The 49 second-half points allowed by Vanderbilt were the most by an opponent this season.

Missouri took its first lead of the day when Tre Gomillion hit a pair of free throws with 7:32 remaining in the first half to push the Tigers ahead 22-21.

Vanderbilt opened the game on a 10-2 run over the first 5:18 to pull out to its largest lead of the contest.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Has lost its last 16 road matchups against ranked opponents with its last win coming against No. 19 Florida 68-66 on Jan. 21, 2017.

Missouri: The Tigers surpassed last year’s total of 12 wins in Dennis Gates’ first season replacing Cuonzo Martin.

UP NEXT:

Vanderbilt: Faces No. 8 Tennessee in Knoxville on Tuesday night.

Missouri: Travels to College Station, Texas, to face Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25