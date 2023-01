Kane, Mac Allister score in FA Cup; Forest, Bournemouth out

Alexis Mac Allister and Harry Kane returned to English soccer after the World Cup in very different states of minds — one as a champion, the other distraught after a costly missed penalty.

They both slipped back into action seamlessly.

Mac Allister, who starred for Argentina in its run to the title in Qatar, was a halftime replacement for Brighton after his extended break back home to celebrate and scored twice in the team’s 5-1 win over second-tier Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Kane, the England striker who missed a late penalty in the loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals, has been back for a while and has settled into a strong run of scoring form for Tottenham.

His fourth goal in four games came in Tottenham’s 1-0 win over third-tier Portsmouth in the third round. Kane exchanged a one-two with Ryan Sessegnon before curling a shot into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area in the 50th minute for his 265th goal for Tottenham, one off the club record held by Jimmy Greaves.

Kane is still looking to win a first trophy in his career, with Tottenham last claiming a major piece of silverware in 2008.

Two relegation candidates in the Premier League — Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth — fielded weakened teams against second-tier opposition, with their priority being survival in the top-flight in their first year back. They paid the price as both were eliminated, Forest beaten by Blackpool 4-1 and Bournemouth losing to Burnley 4-2.

KOMPANY’S CUP LINKS

The last time Vincent Kompany was seen in the FA Cup, he was lifting the trophy at Wembley Stadium on his final appearance for Manchester City after its 6-0 win over Watford in the title match.

Now back in English soccer as manager of Burnley, he is making more memories in the famous old competition.

His team’s win over Bournemouth cannot be regarded as a major shock, given Burnley is top of the Championship and only five places lower in the pyramid.

“I think you treat the FA Cup the same as the league,” the former Belgium international said. “There wasn’t too much consideration on workload because the games were sufficiently apart. We felt we wanted to do well in the competition.”

RELIEF FOR JONES

Southampton ousted fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace 2-1 with a come-from-behind win — secured by Adam Armstrong’s goal after a goalkeeper mistake — that will come as a relief for its manager.

Nathan Jones is already under pressure barely two months after replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl in charge. The result ended a run of three losses, all in the Premier League, for Southampton, with the team’s two wins under Jones coming in cup competitions.

Its next game is against Manchester City in the League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

“The be-all and end-all is making sure that we are a Premier League team first and foremost. Any cup run is a bonus,” Jones said.

“But we’ll have games and rhythm and (it) will breed a bit more continuity and hopefully a bit more confidence. Once we can do that then, look, we can start to show that we’re a really good team.”

BENRAHMA DOESN’T CELEBRATE

Said Benrahma scored a long-range goal to earn West Ham a place in round four but there was a muted celebration afterward.

The goal in the 1-0 win came against his former club, Brentford, which he left in January 2021 to move to West Ham.

LEICESTER, FULHAM THROUGH

Kelechi Iheanacho scored for 2021 champion Leicester in its 1-0 win at fourth-tier Gillingham and he has 16 goals in 22 games in the FA Cup.

Fulham won at second-tier Hull 2-0.

Later, defending champion Liverpool hosted top-flight rival Wolverhampton in the last of the 22 third-round games on Saturday.

On Friday, Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 to kick off the round.

