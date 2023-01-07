Jarvis’ 18 lead Yale over Harvard 58-54

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — EJ Jarvis’ 18 points helped Yale defeat Harvard 58-54 on Saturday night.

Jarvis had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2 Ivy League). Matt Knowling scored 11 points, going 5 of 9 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

Chris Ledlum led the Crimson (10-7, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Idan Tretout added 15 points for Harvard.

Yale’s next game is Friday against Cornell on the road, and Harvard hosts Columbia on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.