Harvey scores 23, Tennessee Tech downs UT Martin 84-80 in OT

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jayvis Harvey scored 23 points as Tennessee Tech beat UT Martin 84-80 in overtime on Saturday night.

Harvey also had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-11, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaylen Sebree scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Tyrone Perry recorded 13 points and was 5 of 10 shooting with three 3-pointers.

The Skyhawks (10-7, 2-2) were led in scoring by K.J. Simon, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Parker Stewart added 18 points, four assists and three steals for UT Martin. Koby Jeffries had 15 points and four assists.

Both teams next play Thursday. Tennessee Tech hosts Morehead State and UT Martin visits Tennessee State.

