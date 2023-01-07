Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 59, Schaumburg Christian 45

Altamont 74, Dieterich 59

Alton 47, Hazelwood East, Mo. 34

Amundsen 62, Raby 39

Athens 49, Delavan 38

Barrington 61, Hoffman Estates 48

Beardstown 58, Rushville-Industry 50

Beecher 77, Gardner-South Wilmington 54

Belleville East 66, Belleville West 57

Bensenville (Fenton) 49, West Chicago 17

Blue Ridge 55, Cumberland 50

Bluford Webber 90, Waltonville 78

Bolingbrook 67, Andrew 46

Breese Central 48, East Alton-Wood River 38

Brimfield 46, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 21

Buffalo Grove 57, Wheeling 47

Burlington Central 58, Cary-Grove 40

Byron 59, Rock Falls 33

Cahokia 53, Marion 44

Carlyle 45, Okawville 39

Carmi White County 56, Eldorado 27

Carterville 54, Pinckneyville 46

Casey-Westfield 60, Paris 25

Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28

Centralia 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38

Cerro Gordo 57, Argenta-Oreana 54

Champaign Centennial 50, Danville 43

Charleston 56, Mattoon 40

Chatham Glenwood 49, Eisenhower 28

Chester 54, Trenton Wesclin 46

Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Holy Trinity 25

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 67, Crete-Monee 55

Christopher 66, Elverado 32

Clifton Central 63, Kankakee Grace Christian 25

Clinton 54, Sullivan 35

Columbia 50, Freeburg 31

Conant 37, Schaumburg 15

Crystal Lake Central 50, Richmond-Burton 40

De La Salle 43, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 42

DeKalb 54, Naperville Central 46

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 64, Arcola 56

Decatur St. Teresa 58, Warrensburg-Latham 42

Dixon 49, South Beloit 37

Dunbar 67, Chicago (Ogden International) 49

Dundee-Crown 57, Wauconda 45

Dwight 56, Henry 49

Earlville 43, Amboy 31

Edwardsville 58, Collinsville 52

Eureka 45, El Paso-Gridley 41

Evanston Township 45, Maine South 43

Farina South Central 53, Cisne 51

Fieldcrest 66, LeRoy 60

Fithian Oakwood 74, Chrisman 47

Flora 48, Edwards County 28

Freeport 66, Belvidere North 65, OT

Fremd 59, Palatine 55

Fulton 66, Forreston 59, OT

Galesburg 56, Rock Island Alleman 23

Geneva 58, Wheaton North 45

Gilman Iroquois West 42, Bismarck-Henning 40

Glenbard South 80, Streamwood 35

Glenbard West 43, York 40

Glenbrook South 63, Glenbrook North 48

Goreville 74, Trico 56

Granite City 34, Alton Marquette 31

Grant Park 61, Momence 56

Greenville 60, North-Mac 39

Harrisburg 50, Murphysboro 45

Havana 52, Lewistown 51

Heritage 72, ALAH 64

Heritage Christian, Ind. 63, Parkview Christian Academy 59

Herrin 60, West Frankfort 31

Heyworth 40, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34

Highland 51, Waterloo 45

Hillsboro 61, Carlinville 32

Hinckley-Big Rock 77, Somonauk 59

Hinsdale Central 65, Downers South 38

Hinsdale South 51, Addison Trail 33

Homewood-Flossmoor 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39

Hoopeston 65, Milford 51

Huntley 79, Marengo 33

IC Catholic 35, St. Francis 33

Illini Central 66, Rockford Lutheran 56

Illini West (Carthage) 67, Payson Seymour 62

Jacksonville 55, Springfield 37

Johnsburg 61, Harvard 46

Johnston City 53, Century 26

Joliet Catholic 60, Carmel 48

Joliet West 61, Minooka 42

Kaneland 72, Sycamore 52

Kankakee (McNamara) 76, Westmont 47

Kankakee 57, Thornwood 54

Kankakee Trinity Academy 64, Arthur Christian 45

Kewanee 62, Bureau Valley 50

Knoxville 67, Monmouth United 42

Lake Forest 58, Lake Zurich 49

Larkin 69, Bartlett 60

Lawrenceville 66, Fairfield 38

Lexington 54, Midland 48

Leyden 70, Willowbrook 67, OT

Lincoln 48, Mahomet-Seymour 43

Lincoln Way Central 60, Sandburg 48

Lisle (Benet Academy) 67, St. Patrick 36

Lockport 43, Stagg 31

Loyola 44, Leo 27

Lyons 39, Downers North 38

Macon Meridian 51, Moweaqua Central A&M 34

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 69, Taylorville 40

Marissa/Coulterville 43, New Athens 40

Marist 58, Nazareth 48

Marmion 65, St. Charles East 53

Maroa-Forsyth 53, Tolono Unity 48

Martinsville 52, Neoga 47

Maryville Christian 58, Westfair Christian 20

Mascoutah 55, Bethalto Civic Memorial 25

Massac County 76, Benton 75, 2OT

Metea Valley 50, Naperville North 47

Moline 56, East Moline Christian 47

Monmouth-Roseville 51, Morrison 43

Monticello 57, Illinois Valley Central 47

Morris 63, Plano 52

Mount Vernon 51, Carbondale 38

Mt. Pulaski 66, Hartsburg-Emden 50

Mt. Zion 59, Effingham 48

Nashville 52, Du Quoin 36

New Trier 77, Niles West 43

Newark 72, Indian Creek 54

Niles North 51, Vernon Hills 46

Niles Notre Dame 45, St. Viator 42

Nokomis 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 36

Normal Community 59, Champaign Central 41

Normal University 47, Springfield Lanphier 43

North Clay 87, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 37

Northridge Prep 68, Francis Parker 55

O’Fallon 60, East St. Louis 58

OPRF 78, Proviso West 49

Oak Lawn Community 64, Blue Island Eisenhower 40

Oak Lawn Richards 78, Reavis 49

Okaw Valley 60, Tri-County 25

Olney (Richland County) 70, Marshall 54

Oswego 85, Plainfield Central 63

Oswego East 47, Romeoville 39

Ottawa 53, LaSalle-Peru 36

Ottawa Marquette 58, Roanoke-Benson 40

Pana 56, Staunton 30

Peoria (H.S.) 59, Peoria Notre Dame 53

Peoria Manual 73, Normal West 54

Peotone 51, Manteno 48, 2OT

Piasa Southwestern 60, Gillespie 51

Plainfield North 49, Plainfield East 37

Pontiac 73, Bloomington Central Catholic 65

Princeton 74, Mendota 29

Prospect 56, Hersey 55

Proviso East 63, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 55

Proviso East 68, Peoria Manual 61

Putnam County 50, Woodland 30

Quad Cities 56, Pathway Christian, Iowa 39

Quincy 61, Rock Island 55

Quincy Notre Dame 52, Pittsfield 30

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 58, Elmwood 46

Rantoul 70, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31

Red Bud 55, Sparta 48

Reed-Custer 77, Coal City 45

Rich Township 81, Thornridge 64

Riverdale 54, Orion 51

Robinson 54, Mt. Carmel 42

Rockford Auburn 65, Hononegah 50

Rockford Christian 90, Oregon 44

Rockford East 63, Rockford Boylan 59

Rockford Jefferson 49, Machesney Park Harlem 46

Rockford Lutheran 74, North Boone 55

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 72, Decatur MacArthur 58

Salem 54, Roxana 43

Sandwich 68, Rochelle 65

Seneca 63, Lowpoint-Washburn 18

Shelbyville 52, Tuscola 31

Sherrard 60, Erie-Prophetstown 40

Simeon 74, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 61

South County 58, Auburn 52

South Elgin 57, Aurora (East) 56

Springfield Southeast 59, Rochester 53

St Elmo-Brownstown 59, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 52

St. Anne 65, Illinois Lutheran 41

Sterling 70, Geneseo 38

Sterling Newman 64, Hall 55

Stevenson 61, Zion Benton 38

Streator 69, Herscher 45

Tremont 70, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64

Triad 53, Jerseyville Jersey 23

Urbana 79, Bloomington 70

Vandalia 56, Litchfield 45

Vienna 110, Zeigler-Royalton 59

Warren Township 59, Waukegan 42

Waterloo Gibault 53, Steeleville 39

Waubonsie Valley 49, Naperville Neuqua Valley 27

Wayne City 66, Patoka 46

Wethersfield 58, Annawan 38

Williamsville 49, Pawnee 17

Wilmington 47, Lisle 46

Woodlawn 51, Sandoval 50

Yorkville 57, Joliet Central 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

