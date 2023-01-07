BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 62, Cheltenham 48
Abington Heights 66, Scranton Prep 51
Academy of the New Church 81, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 13
Aliquippa 69, Sewickley Academy 32
Altoona 63, Carlisle 58
Ambridge 68, Central Valley 61
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 81, Neighborhood Academy 77
Archbishop Carroll 66, Archbishop Wood 61
Athens 58, Troy 51
Avonworth 85, East Allegheny 53
Baldwin 62, Canon-McMillan 37
Beaver Area 62, Blackhawk 56
Bentworth 66, Carmichaels 55
Bermudian Springs 38, Hanover 34, OT
Bethel Park 76, Trinity 61
Bethlehem Freedom 59, Easton 46
Bethlehem Liberty 51, Bethlehem Catholic 43
Bishop Canevin 53, Propel Montour High School 12
Blue Ridge 74, Mountain View 50
Boiling Springs 50, East Pennsboro 45
Bonner-Prendergast 39, La Salle CHS 34
Brashear 66, Carrick 53
Brownsville 49, Mount Pleasant 37
Burgettstown 68, Bethlehem Center 50
Burrell 48, Deer Lakes 47
Cambria Heights 50, Penns Manor 49
Cambridge Springs 69, Youngsville 40
Camp Hill 46, Susquehanna Township 39
Camp Hill Trinity 66, Middletown 51
Canton 61, Cowanesque Valley 49
Carlynton 71, Western Beaver 45
Cedar Crest 65, Lebanon 35
Central Bucks East 60, Bensalem 57
Central Bucks South 64, Council Rock North 52
Central Bucks West 53, Council Rock South 33
Central Cambria 80, Somerset 57
Central Dauphin 48, Cumberland Valley 39
Central Martinsburg 58, Bedford 40
Chartiers Valley 60, South Fayette 53
Chartiers-Houston High School 73, Frazier 53
Christopher Dock 67, Bristol 46
Clairton 64, Leechburg 44
Cochranton 79, Maplewood 47
Coventry Christian 49, Conestoga Christian 48
Crestwood 41, Tunkhannock 40
Dallas 81, Berwick 55
Dallastown Area 69, Spring Grove 57
Daltown 69, Spring Grove 57
De La Salle, Ill. 43, Erie Cathedral Prep 42
Derry 67, Apollo-Ridge 50
Devon Preparatory School 68, Lansdale Catholic 47
ELCO 48, Blue Mountain 45
Eastern York 60, West York 44
Eden Christian 67, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 39
Elizabethtown 44, Solanco 39
Elk County Catholic 48, Dubois Central Catholic 33
Emmaus 72, Pocono Mountain West 58
Erie McDowell 62, Erie 51
Executive Charter 78, Pottsville Nativity 56
Fairview 62, Iroquois 26
Farrell 87, George Jr. Republic 39
Forest City 84, Lackawanna Trail 37
Forest Hills 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 36
Fox Chapel 62, Plum 21
Franklin 56, Hickory 42
Franklin Regional 43, Kiski Area 36
Gateway 62, Penn-Trafford 45
Geibel Catholic 100, West Greene 62
Gettysburg 65, Greencastle Antrim 61
Girard 58, Erie First Christian Academy 40
Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Jeannette 60
Greenwood 62, Newport 34
Grove City 57, Dubois 36
Halifax 64, Susquenita 38
Hampton 77, Indiana 41
Harbor Creek 67, Fort Leboeuf 45
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 80, Steelton-Highspire 54
Hempfield 48, Penn Manor 40
Highlands 74, Freeport 47
Holy Redeemer 67, MMI Prep 38
Honesdale 50, North Pocono 43
Jenkintown 53, Renaissance Academy 25
Juniata 43, East Juniata 40
Juniata Valley 74, Mount Union 67
Kennard-Dale 57, Garden Spot 46
Kennedy Catholic 60, Sharpsville 52
Kinsman Badger, Ohio 74, Conneaut Area 29
Lakeland 64, Dunmore 48
Lakeview 55, Jamestown 32
Lancaster Country Day 50, Annville-Cleona 38
Lancaster McCaskey 53, Manheim Township 48
Laurel 60, South Side 51
Laurel Highlands 60, Albert Gallatin 33
Lewisburg 57, Mifflinburg 45
Ligonier Valley 69, Valley 52
Lincoln Park Charter 86, Canisius, N.Y. 78
Linville Hill 61, Alliance Christian 41
Littlestown 57, York County Tech 40
Lower Moreland 45, Hatboro-Horsham 38
Manheim Central 54, Ephrata 37
Mansfield 48, Wellsboro 47
Mapletown 71, Cal 54
Maritime Academy 73, Philadelphia Central 57
Mars 82, West Allegheny 56
McConnellsburg High School 81, Fannett-Metal 66
McGuffey 59, Charleroi 38
McKeesport 64, Greater Latrobe 62
Mechanicsburg 74, Mifflin County 47
Mercer 60, Rocky Grove 39
Mid Valley 54, Carbondale 35
Millersburg 65, Line Mountain 51
Mohawk 58, Beaver Falls 57
Monessen 61, Jefferson-Morgan 58
Montrose 50, Susquehanna Township 39
Mount Lebanon 69, Hempfield Area 36
Muncy 73, Montgomery 35
Nanticoke Area 51, Hanover Area 40
Nazareth Area 58, Allentown Dieruff 55
Neshannock 51, Elwood City Riverside 42
Neumann-Goretti 57, Philadelphia West Catholic 56
New Castle 71, Butler 60
New Oxford 55, York Suburban 46
North Allegheny 57, Pine-Richland 40
North East 50, Northwestern 28
North Hills 66, Moon 60
North Penn 53, Neshaminy 47
North Penn-Mansfield 48, Wellsboro 47
North Star 60, Conemaugh Valley 50
Northampton 60, Stroudsburg 34
Oil City 57, Greenville 24
Old Forge 59, Elk Lake 29
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 71, Steel Valley 66
Palumbo 67, South Philadelphia 14
Parkland 79, East Stroudsburg North 54
Penn Hills 49, Armstrong 41
Peters Township 77, Connellsville 25
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Cardinal O’Hara 41
Pittsburgh Obama 66, Perry Traditional Academy 53
Pittston Area 48, Hazleton Area 32
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 77, New Hope-Solebury High School 19
Portage Area 76, Purchase Line 33
Propel Braddock Hills 66, Winchester Thurston 55
Quaker Valley 59, West Mifflin 55
Richland 70, Chestnut Ridge 56
Ridgway 60, Coudersport 30
Rochester 60, Avella 41
Saegertown 58, Union City 43
Scranton Holy Cross 60, Riverside 52
Seneca 44, Mercyhurst Prep 40
Seneca Valley 63, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 54
Serra Catholic 78, Springdale 69
Seton-LaSalle 66, Keystone Oaks 55
Shaler 59, Woodland Hills 42
Sheffield 60, Kane Area 49
Shenango 80, Northgate 65
Shipley 66, Germantown Friends 38
South Allegheny 58, Montour 48
South Park 42, Brentwood 33
Southern Columbia 62, Northumberland Christian 55
Southern Fulton 43, Forbes Road 28
Southern Huntingdon 57, Claysburg-Kimmel 54
Southmoreland 73, Elizabeth Forward 66
Springfield Montco 48, Quakertown 46
St. Joseph’s Prep 54, Archbishop Ryan 53
St. Marys 40, Bradford 35
State College 54, Chambersburg 47
Susquehannock 71, Dover 46
TECH Freire Charter 64, Liguori 41
Taylor Allderdice 75, Westinghouse 38
Thomas Jefferson 86, Ringgold 35
Titusville 77, Eisenhower 73
Turkeyfoot Valley 48, Meyersdale 31
Uniontown 79, Belle Vernon 64
United 65, Marion Center 26
Upper Dublin 73, William Tennent 49
Upper St. Clair 62, Norwin 56
Valley View 61, Scranton 58, OT
Vaux Big Picture 58, Franklin Learning Center 31
Wallenpaupack 48, Delaware Valley 40
Warwick 62, Conestoga Valley 41
Washington 56, Yough 37
Waynesboro 62, Shippensburg 31
West Middlesex 64, Commodore Perry 30
West Scranton 58, Western Wayne 20
Westtown 59, George School 51
Wilkes-Barre Area 61, Wyoming Valley West 58
Wissahickon 64, Upper Moreland 57
Wyoming Area 62, Lake-Lehman 35
York 58, Coatesville 49
York Catholic 55, Biglerville 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornell vs. Union Area, ppd.
Meadville vs. General McLane, ppd. to Jan 31st.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/