BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 62, Cheltenham 48

Abington Heights 66, Scranton Prep 51

Academy of the New Church 81, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 13

Aliquippa 69, Sewickley Academy 32

Altoona 63, Carlisle 58

Ambridge 68, Central Valley 61

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 81, Neighborhood Academy 77

Archbishop Carroll 66, Archbishop Wood 61

Athens 58, Troy 51

Avonworth 85, East Allegheny 53

Baldwin 62, Canon-McMillan 37

Beaver Area 62, Blackhawk 56

Bentworth 66, Carmichaels 55

Bermudian Springs 38, Hanover 34, OT

Bethel Park 76, Trinity 61

Bethlehem Freedom 59, Easton 46

Bethlehem Liberty 51, Bethlehem Catholic 43

Bishop Canevin 53, Propel Montour High School 12

Blue Ridge 74, Mountain View 50

Boiling Springs 50, East Pennsboro 45

Bonner-Prendergast 39, La Salle CHS 34

Brashear 66, Carrick 53

Brownsville 49, Mount Pleasant 37

Burgettstown 68, Bethlehem Center 50

Burrell 48, Deer Lakes 47

Cambria Heights 50, Penns Manor 49

Cambridge Springs 69, Youngsville 40

Camp Hill 46, Susquehanna Township 39

Camp Hill Trinity 66, Middletown 51

Canton 61, Cowanesque Valley 49

Carlynton 71, Western Beaver 45

Cedar Crest 65, Lebanon 35

Central Bucks East 60, Bensalem 57

Central Bucks South 64, Council Rock North 52

Central Bucks West 53, Council Rock South 33

Central Cambria 80, Somerset 57

Central Dauphin 48, Cumberland Valley 39

Central Martinsburg 58, Bedford 40

Chartiers Valley 60, South Fayette 53

Chartiers-Houston High School 73, Frazier 53

Christopher Dock 67, Bristol 46

Clairton 64, Leechburg 44

Cochranton 79, Maplewood 47

Coventry Christian 49, Conestoga Christian 48

Crestwood 41, Tunkhannock 40

Dallas 81, Berwick 55

Dallastown Area 69, Spring Grove 57

Daltown 69, Spring Grove 57

De La Salle, Ill. 43, Erie Cathedral Prep 42

Derry 67, Apollo-Ridge 50

Devon Preparatory School 68, Lansdale Catholic 47

ELCO 48, Blue Mountain 45

Eastern York 60, West York 44

Eden Christian 67, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 39

Elizabethtown 44, Solanco 39

Elk County Catholic 48, Dubois Central Catholic 33

Emmaus 72, Pocono Mountain West 58

Erie McDowell 62, Erie 51

Executive Charter 78, Pottsville Nativity 56

Fairview 62, Iroquois 26

Farrell 87, George Jr. Republic 39

Forest City 84, Lackawanna Trail 37

Forest Hills 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 36

Fox Chapel 62, Plum 21

Franklin 56, Hickory 42

Franklin Regional 43, Kiski Area 36

Gateway 62, Penn-Trafford 45

Geibel Catholic 100, West Greene 62

Gettysburg 65, Greencastle Antrim 61

Girard 58, Erie First Christian Academy 40

Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Jeannette 60

Greenwood 62, Newport 34

Grove City 57, Dubois 36

Halifax 64, Susquenita 38

Hampton 77, Indiana 41

Harbor Creek 67, Fort Leboeuf 45

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 80, Steelton-Highspire 54

Hempfield 48, Penn Manor 40

Highlands 74, Freeport 47

Holy Redeemer 67, MMI Prep 38

Honesdale 50, North Pocono 43

Jenkintown 53, Renaissance Academy 25

Juniata 43, East Juniata 40

Juniata Valley 74, Mount Union 67

Kennard-Dale 57, Garden Spot 46

Kennedy Catholic 60, Sharpsville 52

Kinsman Badger, Ohio 74, Conneaut Area 29

Lakeland 64, Dunmore 48

Lakeview 55, Jamestown 32

Lancaster Country Day 50, Annville-Cleona 38

Lancaster McCaskey 53, Manheim Township 48

Laurel 60, South Side 51

Laurel Highlands 60, Albert Gallatin 33

Lewisburg 57, Mifflinburg 45

Ligonier Valley 69, Valley 52

Lincoln Park Charter 86, Canisius, N.Y. 78

Linville Hill 61, Alliance Christian 41

Littlestown 57, York County Tech 40

Lower Moreland 45, Hatboro-Horsham 38

Manheim Central 54, Ephrata 37

Mansfield 48, Wellsboro 47

Mapletown 71, Cal 54

Maritime Academy 73, Philadelphia Central 57

Mars 82, West Allegheny 56

McConnellsburg High School 81, Fannett-Metal 66

McGuffey 59, Charleroi 38

McKeesport 64, Greater Latrobe 62

Mechanicsburg 74, Mifflin County 47

Mercer 60, Rocky Grove 39

Mid Valley 54, Carbondale 35

Millersburg 65, Line Mountain 51

Mohawk 58, Beaver Falls 57

Monessen 61, Jefferson-Morgan 58

Montrose 50, Susquehanna Township 39

Mount Lebanon 69, Hempfield Area 36

Muncy 73, Montgomery 35

Nanticoke Area 51, Hanover Area 40

Nazareth Area 58, Allentown Dieruff 55

Neshannock 51, Elwood City Riverside 42

Neumann-Goretti 57, Philadelphia West Catholic 56

New Castle 71, Butler 60

New Oxford 55, York Suburban 46

North Allegheny 57, Pine-Richland 40

North East 50, Northwestern 28

North Hills 66, Moon 60

North Penn 53, Neshaminy 47

North Penn-Mansfield 48, Wellsboro 47

North Star 60, Conemaugh Valley 50

Northampton 60, Stroudsburg 34

Oil City 57, Greenville 24

Old Forge 59, Elk Lake 29

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 71, Steel Valley 66

Palumbo 67, South Philadelphia 14

Parkland 79, East Stroudsburg North 54

Penn Hills 49, Armstrong 41

Peters Township 77, Connellsville 25

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Cardinal O’Hara 41

Pittsburgh Obama 66, Perry Traditional Academy 53

Pittston Area 48, Hazleton Area 32

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 77, New Hope-Solebury High School 19

Portage Area 76, Purchase Line 33

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Winchester Thurston 55

Quaker Valley 59, West Mifflin 55

Richland 70, Chestnut Ridge 56

Ridgway 60, Coudersport 30

Rochester 60, Avella 41

Saegertown 58, Union City 43

Scranton Holy Cross 60, Riverside 52

Seneca 44, Mercyhurst Prep 40

Seneca Valley 63, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 54

Serra Catholic 78, Springdale 69

Seton-LaSalle 66, Keystone Oaks 55

Shaler 59, Woodland Hills 42

Sheffield 60, Kane Area 49

Shenango 80, Northgate 65

Shipley 66, Germantown Friends 38

South Allegheny 58, Montour 48

South Park 42, Brentwood 33

Southern Columbia 62, Northumberland Christian 55

Southern Fulton 43, Forbes Road 28

Southern Huntingdon 57, Claysburg-Kimmel 54

Southmoreland 73, Elizabeth Forward 66

Springfield Montco 48, Quakertown 46

St. Joseph’s Prep 54, Archbishop Ryan 53

St. Marys 40, Bradford 35

State College 54, Chambersburg 47

Susquehannock 71, Dover 46

TECH Freire Charter 64, Liguori 41

Taylor Allderdice 75, Westinghouse 38

Thomas Jefferson 86, Ringgold 35

Titusville 77, Eisenhower 73

Turkeyfoot Valley 48, Meyersdale 31

Uniontown 79, Belle Vernon 64

United 65, Marion Center 26

Upper Dublin 73, William Tennent 49

Upper St. Clair 62, Norwin 56

Valley View 61, Scranton 58, OT

Vaux Big Picture 58, Franklin Learning Center 31

Wallenpaupack 48, Delaware Valley 40

Warwick 62, Conestoga Valley 41

Washington 56, Yough 37

Waynesboro 62, Shippensburg 31

West Middlesex 64, Commodore Perry 30

West Scranton 58, Western Wayne 20

Westtown 59, George School 51

Wilkes-Barre Area 61, Wyoming Valley West 58

Wissahickon 64, Upper Moreland 57

Wyoming Area 62, Lake-Lehman 35

York 58, Coatesville 49

York Catholic 55, Biglerville 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornell vs. Union Area, ppd.

Meadville vs. General McLane, ppd. to Jan 31st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/