Balderson Comments on McCarthy

15 rounds of voting, four days of ballots and the U.S. House finally has a new speaker.

Early Saturday morning Congressman Kevin McCarthy secured enough Republican support to become house speaker. He received 216 votes in favor of his bid, with six republicans voting present. One of those supporting McCarthy’s bid for speakership was Ohio Congressman Troy Balderson, who represents Muskingum County.

He released this statement, “I was proud to cast my vote in support of the 55th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy. The American people made their voices heard last November when they elected a new House Republican Majority, entrusted with building an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future built on freedom, and a government that is accountable. Speaker McCarthy has demonstrated the courage and relentless determination necessary to unite our Party and deliver on this Commitment to America.”

With the new speaker chosen the house swore in new members to kick off the new congress and proceed with the rest of its business.

