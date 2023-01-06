Zane State College’s Ethnic Food Fair is Back

ZANESVILLE, OH – The annual Ethnic Food Fair hosted by Zane State College is back.

Everybody is invited to the Zane State Ethnic Food Fair on Friday, January 13th. The Food Fair allows people from all different backgrounds to come together to socialize and have a meal. The menu appreciates diversity and consists of Italian, German, Indian, and Soul food which has been prepared by Zane State’s culinary students taught by Chef Marco Adornetto.

“I’m most excited to see the people. To get to shake hands and network and interact and learn about different cultures. That’s the biggest thing for me.” Zane State Foundation Board Member Ernie Bynum stated.

The Food Fair will start at 11 am in the Campus Center at Zane State College. Tickets will be $15 at the door, all proceeds go to the The Joyce A. Farmer Smith Memorial Scholarship, in honor of Smith’s devotion and efforts to raise awareness of minority issues.

“It means everything to me. Historically, a lot of times we worked in silos, and people have excluded each other. But this event brings everybody and the community together.” Bynum said.

Sponsors of the Ethnic Food Fair:

The Energy Cooperative is sponsoring this year’s event and all proceeds benefit the Joyce A. Farmer Smith Memorial Scholarship.

Cuisine sponsors: Allwell and Leadership Muskingum

Corporate table sponsor: Genesis HealthCare System and Community Bank

In-kind beverages provided by G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc.

To get tickets in advance or for more information you can visit the website below

ZSC – Zane State College