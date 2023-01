Weekend Time Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 7 NBA

Boston at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NFL

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 3 Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

No. 4 UConn vs. Creighton, Noon

No. 5 Arizona vs. Washington St., 5 p.m.

No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma St., Noon

No. 7 Alabama vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

No. 8 Tennessee at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

No. 9 Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

No. 11 Virginia vs. Syracuse, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Arkansas at No. 22 Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

No. 14 Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

No. 16 Duke at Boston College, 1 p.m.

No. 17 TCU vs. No. 25 Iowa St., 2 p.m.

No. 18 Xavier at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

No. 19 Baylor vs. Kansas St., 6 p.m.

No. 20 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt, Noon

No. 21 New Mexico vs. UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

No. 23 Coll. of Charleston vs. Delaware, 5 p.m.

TOP 25 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 13 Maryland vs. Michigan St., 1 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

No. 20 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

No. 21 Kansas vs. No. 23 Baylor, 5 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS GOLF

PGA – Sentry Tournament Of Champions, Hawaii

TENNIS

ATP/WTA – Adelaide International 1, Australia

ATP – Tata Open Maharashtra, India

WTA – United Cup, Australia

WTA – ASB Classic, New Zealand

Sunday, Jan. 8 NBA

Philadelphia at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

NFL

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

TOP 25 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 1 Purdue vs. Penn St. at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Houston at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

No. 15 Indiana vs. Northwestern, Noon

No. 24 Ohio St. at Maryland, 1 p.m.

TOP 25 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 1 South Carolina at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.

No. 2 Stanford at California, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. vs. Illinois, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Notre Dame at No. 22 North Carolina, 4 p.m.

No. 5 UConn vs. DePaul, 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Indiana at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

No. 7 LSU at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

No. 9 Virginia Tech at Miami, 1 p.m.

No. 10 NC State vs. Virginia, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Iowa St. at No. 17 Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

No. 12 UCLA vs. Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

No. 15 Arizona vs. No. 18 Oregon, 7 p.m.

No. 24 St. John’s vs. Xavier, 2 p.m.

No. 25 Creighton vs. Marquette, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL FCS CHAMPIONSHIP Frisco, Texas

N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS GOLF

PGA – Sentry Tournament Of Champions, Hawaii

TENNIS

ATP/WTA – Adelaide International 1, Australia

WTA – United Cup, Australia

WTA – ASB Classic, New Zealand