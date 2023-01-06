Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bremen 63, Evergreen Park 55

Camp Point Central 46, West Hancock 34

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 52, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 43

Dakota 41, Pearl City 39

Durand 65, Orangeville 53

Faith Christian 52, Rockford Christian Life 49

Fenger 34, Chicago Vocational 27

Fulton 54, Amboy 11

Galena 64, Scales Mound 60

Geneseo 44, Moline 30

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 52, Sandwich 41

Harlan 41, Lighthouse CPA, Ind. 36

Homeschool Resource Center 68, Parkview Christian Academy 37

Jacksonville Routt 53, Carrollton 31

Lanark Eastland 50, Polo 46

Lemont 79, Argo 43

Leo 64, Chicago-University 62

Linton, Ind. 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 48

Metamora 67, Urbana 38

Milledgeville 59, Ashton-Franklin Center 36

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 67, Rushville-Industry 37

Payson Seymour 70, Calhoun 49

Pecatonica 71, Freeport (Aquin) 34

Quincy Notre Dame 71, Barry (Western) 33

Rockford Guilford 68, Belvidere 38

Warren 62, West Carroll 16

Williamsville 63, North-Mac 42

Winchester (West Central) 63, Greenfield-Northwestern 49

Woodstock Marian 67, Richmond-Burton 65

Yorkville Christian 83, Ottawa Marquette 80, OT

