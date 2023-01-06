Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bremen 63, Evergreen Park 55
Camp Point Central 46, West Hancock 34
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 52, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 43
Dakota 41, Pearl City 39
Durand 65, Orangeville 53
Faith Christian 52, Rockford Christian Life 49
Fenger 34, Chicago Vocational 27
Fulton 54, Amboy 11
Galena 64, Scales Mound 60
Geneseo 44, Moline 30
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 52, Sandwich 41
Harlan 41, Lighthouse CPA, Ind. 36
Homeschool Resource Center 68, Parkview Christian Academy 37
Jacksonville Routt 53, Carrollton 31
Lanark Eastland 50, Polo 46
Lemont 79, Argo 43
Leo 64, Chicago-University 62
Linton, Ind. 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 48
Metamora 67, Urbana 38
Milledgeville 59, Ashton-Franklin Center 36
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 67, Rushville-Industry 37
Payson Seymour 70, Calhoun 49
Pecatonica 71, Freeport (Aquin) 34
Quincy Notre Dame 71, Barry (Western) 33
Rockford Guilford 68, Belvidere 38
Warren 62, West Carroll 16
Williamsville 63, North-Mac 42
Winchester (West Central) 63, Greenfield-Northwestern 49
Woodstock Marian 67, Richmond-Burton 65
Yorkville Christian 83, Ottawa Marquette 80, OT
