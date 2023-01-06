Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 66, Blue Ridge 17
Arcola 61, Heritage 14
Athens 39, Mt. Pulaski 37
Aurora Central Catholic 58, IC Catholic 43
Beecher 55, Cullom Tri-Point 52
Belleville East 39, Belleville West 31
Bensenville (Fenton) 44, West Chicago 39
Bloomington Central Catholic 61, Monticello 25
Bolingbrook 57, Homewood-Flossmoor 33
Breese Central 75, East Alton-Wood River 28
Brimfield 37, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 35
Brownstown-St Elmo 58, Mount Olive 20
Carlinville 44, North-Mac 34
Carmel 49, St. Viator 20
Catlin (Salt Fork) 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31
Centralia 49, Carbondale 35
Chatham Glenwood 32, Jacksonville 16
Chester 54, Dupo 28
Chicago (Christ the King) 70, Providence-St. Mel 8
Chicago Resurrection 56, St. Laurence 41
Coal City 55, Lisle 45
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 78, Arthur Christian 20
Crete-Monee 57, Harvey Thornton 29
DePaul College Prep 52, Rosary 33
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, Heyworth 41
Dieterich 44, Ramsey 14
Edwardsville 51, Collinsville 30
Effingham St. Anthony 82, Shelbyville 39
Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Rantoul 29
Fenwick 49, Hinsdale Central 44
Fieldcrest 53, LeRoy 24
Fithian Oakwood 50, Chrisman 13
Freeburg 54, Columbia 48
Galesburg 65, Sterling 40
Galesburg Christian High School 54, Peoria Christian 27
Geneseo 49, Moline 46
Geneva 60, Vernon Hills 33
Gillespie 43, Litchfield 33
Glenbard East 62, Elgin 34
Glenbard South 53, Streamwood 25
Goreville 51, Anna-Jonesboro 28
Grant Park 47, Donovan 13
Greenville 41, Staunton 35
Hall 39, Kewanee 32
Havana 66, Williamsville 58
Herscher 45, Manteno 28
Hillsboro 58, Vandalia 38
Hinckley-Big Rock 61, DePue 23
Hoopeston 50, Milford 16
Hope Academy 54, Holy Trinity 15
Jerseyville Jersey 48, Triad 45
Kankakee 67, Rich Township 25
Kenwood 58, Vandebilt Catholic, La. 38
Lemont 37, Argo 34
Lewistown 56, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 23
Lincoln 63, Pleasant Plains 39
Lincoln Way West 54, Stagg 38
Lockport 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 34
Lyons 68, Thornton Fractional North 31
Mahomet-Seymour 56, Normal West 30
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 52, St. Francis 38
Marion 65, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 62
Mascoutah 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 58
McCracken County (Paducah), Ky. 68, Massac County 48
McGivney Catholic High School 60, Waterloo Gibault 30
Midwest Central 61, Illini Bluffs 57
Minooka 54, Joliet West 49
Monmouth-Roseville 56, Orion 22
Morrison 58, Rockridge 34
Mounds Meridian 41, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 22
Mount Vernon 67, Hamilton County 44
Mt. Carmel 42, Olney (Richland County) 40
Naperville Central 59, DeKalb 25
Naperville Neuqua Valley 59, Waubonsie Valley 50
Neoga 47, Fairfield 43
New Athens 41, Steeleville 27
Newark 59, Indian Creek 11
Newton 61, Lawrenceville 24
Norcross, Ga. 54, Mother McAuley 45
Normal Community 49, Bloomington 20
North Clay 39, Flora 26
O’Fallon 68, East St. Louis 40
OPH 42, Union (Dugger), Ind. 32
Oak Lawn Richards 41, Reavis 34
Okaw Valley 41, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 37
Okawville 55, Carlyle 39
Oregon 61, Harvard 24
Pana 57, Piasa Southwestern 12
Paris 46, South Vigo, Ind. 16
Peotone 50, Wilmington 36
Plainfield Central 50, Oswego 43
Pope County 52, Galatia 29
Princeton 63, Sterling Newman 36
Princeville 58, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42
Prospect 52, Mundelein 27
Putnam County 38, Roanoke-Benson 32
Raymond Lincolnwood 38, Pawnee 34
Reed-Custer 38, Streator 8
River Forest Trinity 68, Payton 31
Riverdale 41, Erie-Prophetstown 40
Riverton 41, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 34
Robinson 52, Cumberland 26
Rochelle 54, Plano 38
Rock Island 50, Quincy 48
Roxana 31, Salem 29
Sandburg 55, Lincoln-Way East 52
Skokie (Ida Crown) 59, Cristo Rey 26
Somonauk 60, Earlville 36
South Beloit 49, Christian Liberty Academy 33
St. Bede 64, Bureau Valley 55, OT
St. Ignatius 55, New Trier 47
St. Joseph-Ogden 57, Pontiac 47
Stevenson 53, Hampshire 42
Teutopolis 60, Mattoon 57, OT
Tolono Unity 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25
Tri-Valley 58, Clinton 53
United Township High School 38, Rock Island Alleman 32
Urbana University 54, Bloomington Christian 15
Valmeyer 64, Lebanon 35
Watseka (coop) 63, Danville Schlarman 5
Wayne City 46, Red Hill 11
Westmont 47, St. Edward 36
Wheaton Academy 47, Ridgewood 29
Willows 71, Schaumburg Christian 24
Winchester (West Central) 45, Liberty 26
Winnebago 55, Rockford Boylan 50
Woodlands Academy 36, Francis Parker 26
Woodstock Marian 70, Richmond-Burton 14
