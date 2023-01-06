Thursday’s Scores

Associated Press10

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 66, Blue Ridge 17

Arcola 61, Heritage 14

Athens 39, Mt. Pulaski 37

Aurora Central Catholic 58, IC Catholic 43

Beecher 55, Cullom Tri-Point 52

Belleville East 39, Belleville West 31

Bensenville (Fenton) 44, West Chicago 39

Bloomington Central Catholic 61, Monticello 25

Bolingbrook 57, Homewood-Flossmoor 33

Breese Central 75, East Alton-Wood River 28

Brimfield 37, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 35

Brownstown-St Elmo 58, Mount Olive 20

Carlinville 44, North-Mac 34

Carmel 49, St. Viator 20

Catlin (Salt Fork) 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31

Centralia 49, Carbondale 35

Chatham Glenwood 32, Jacksonville 16

Chester 54, Dupo 28

Chicago (Christ the King) 70, Providence-St. Mel 8

Chicago Resurrection 56, St. Laurence 41

Coal City 55, Lisle 45

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 78, Arthur Christian 20

Crete-Monee 57, Harvey Thornton 29

DePaul College Prep 52, Rosary 33

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, Heyworth 41

Dieterich 44, Ramsey 14

Edwardsville 51, Collinsville 30

Effingham St. Anthony 82, Shelbyville 39

Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Rantoul 29

Fenwick 49, Hinsdale Central 44

Fieldcrest 53, LeRoy 24

Fithian Oakwood 50, Chrisman 13

Freeburg 54, Columbia 48

Galesburg 65, Sterling 40

Galesburg Christian High School 54, Peoria Christian 27

Geneseo 49, Moline 46

Geneva 60, Vernon Hills 33

Gillespie 43, Litchfield 33

Glenbard East 62, Elgin 34

Glenbard South 53, Streamwood 25

Goreville 51, Anna-Jonesboro 28

Grant Park 47, Donovan 13

Greenville 41, Staunton 35

Hall 39, Kewanee 32

Havana 66, Williamsville 58

Herscher 45, Manteno 28

Hillsboro 58, Vandalia 38

Hinckley-Big Rock 61, DePue 23

Hoopeston 50, Milford 16

Hope Academy 54, Holy Trinity 15

Jerseyville Jersey 48, Triad 45

Kankakee 67, Rich Township 25

Kenwood 58, Vandebilt Catholic, La. 38

Lemont 37, Argo 34

Lewistown 56, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 23

Lincoln 63, Pleasant Plains 39

Lincoln Way West 54, Stagg 38

Lockport 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 34

Lyons 68, Thornton Fractional North 31

Mahomet-Seymour 56, Normal West 30

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 52, St. Francis 38

Marion 65, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 62

Mascoutah 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 58

McCracken County (Paducah), Ky. 68, Massac County 48

McGivney Catholic High School 60, Waterloo Gibault 30

Midwest Central 61, Illini Bluffs 57

Minooka 54, Joliet West 49

Monmouth-Roseville 56, Orion 22

Morrison 58, Rockridge 34

Mounds Meridian 41, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 22

Mount Vernon 67, Hamilton County 44

Mt. Carmel 42, Olney (Richland County) 40

Naperville Central 59, DeKalb 25

Naperville Neuqua Valley 59, Waubonsie Valley 50

Neoga 47, Fairfield 43

New Athens 41, Steeleville 27

Newark 59, Indian Creek 11

Newton 61, Lawrenceville 24

Norcross, Ga. 54, Mother McAuley 45

Normal Community 49, Bloomington 20

North Clay 39, Flora 26

O’Fallon 68, East St. Louis 40

OPH 42, Union (Dugger), Ind. 32

Oak Lawn Richards 41, Reavis 34

Okaw Valley 41, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 37

Okawville 55, Carlyle 39

Oregon 61, Harvard 24

Pana 57, Piasa Southwestern 12

Paris 46, South Vigo, Ind. 16

Peotone 50, Wilmington 36

Plainfield Central 50, Oswego 43

Pope County 52, Galatia 29

Princeton 63, Sterling Newman 36

Princeville 58, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42

Prospect 52, Mundelein 27

Putnam County 38, Roanoke-Benson 32

Raymond Lincolnwood 38, Pawnee 34

Reed-Custer 38, Streator 8

River Forest Trinity 68, Payton 31

Riverdale 41, Erie-Prophetstown 40

Riverton 41, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 34

Robinson 52, Cumberland 26

Rochelle 54, Plano 38

Rock Island 50, Quincy 48

Roxana 31, Salem 29

Sandburg 55, Lincoln-Way East 52

Skokie (Ida Crown) 59, Cristo Rey 26

Somonauk 60, Earlville 36

South Beloit 49, Christian Liberty Academy 33

St. Bede 64, Bureau Valley 55, OT

St. Ignatius 55, New Trier 47

St. Joseph-Ogden 57, Pontiac 47

Stevenson 53, Hampshire 42

Teutopolis 60, Mattoon 57, OT

Tolono Unity 42, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25

Tri-Valley 58, Clinton 53

United Township High School 38, Rock Island Alleman 32

Urbana University 54, Bloomington Christian 15

Valmeyer 64, Lebanon 35

Watseka (coop) 63, Danville Schlarman 5

Wayne City 46, Red Hill 11

Westmont 47, St. Edward 36

Wheaton Academy 47, Ridgewood 29

Willows 71, Schaumburg Christian 24

Winchester (West Central) 45, Liberty 26

Winnebago 55, Rockford Boylan 50

Woodlands Academy 36, Francis Parker 26

Woodstock Marian 70, Richmond-Burton 14

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press