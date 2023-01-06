Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press14

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 50, Cranberry 48

Bangor 51, Wilson 48

Bayard Rustin High School 56, Great Valley 46

Berks Catholic 84, Daniel Boone 37

Bodine 67, Franklin Learning Center 41

Cameron County 67, Smethport 44

Chichester 71, Interboro 41

Clarion Area 48, Moniteau 41

Clarion-Limestone 76, North Clarion 54

Coatesville 56, West Chester Henderson 45

Coudersport 67, Oswayo 54

Cowanesque Valley 58, Austin 41

Curwensville 63, Brockway 28

Donegal 57, Northern Lebanon 24

Downingtown East 66, Avon Grove 64

ELCO 47, Lancaster Catholic 46

Engineering And Science 56, South Philadelphia 22

Exeter 68, Twin Valley 41

Frankford 57, String Theory Schools 54

Franklin Towne Charter 54, Parkway Northwest 39

Friends Select 68, Hun, N.J. 58

Garnet Valley 37, Penncrest 35

Haverford 68, Strath Haven 50

Keystone 52, Union 44

Lancaster Mennonite 48, Pequea Valley 31

Ligonier Valley 46, Apollo-Ridge 31

Lincoln Leadership 53, Shenandoah Valley 50

Marian Catholic 58, Mahanoy Area 49

Mars 55, Armstrong 36

Norristown 77, Boyertown 66

North Schuylkill 46, Lehighton 31

Octorara 72, Cocalico 56

Olney Charter 70, Preparatory Charter High School 25

Parkway Center City 72, Freire Charter 70

Parkway West 37, Science Leadership Center City 36

Pennsbury 49, Pennridge 32

Philadelphia Northeast 49, Philadelphia George Washington 41

Phoenixville 42, Pottstown 38

Pittsburgh North Catholic 79, Winchester Thurston 37

Port Allegany 62, Northern Potter 34

Pottsgrove 64, Upper Merion 49

Pottsville 65, Panther Valley 50

Propel Andrew Street 48, Calvary Chapel Christian 21

Reading 44, West Lawn Wilson 39

Redbank Valley 91, Forest Area 11

Sankofa Freedom 90, Overbrook 83

Sayre 56, Masterman 47

Shenango 63, Wilmington 29

Souderton 78, Harry S. Truman 36

Southern Lehigh 48, Catasauqua 40

Spring-Ford 59, Methacton 52

Tamaqua 59, Pine Grove 49

The City School 56, Barrack Hebrew 46

Tyrone 65, Huntingdon 39

Unionville 62, Oxford 31

Upper Darby 50, Springfield 44

West Chester East 64, Bishop Shanahan 42

Windber 57, Conemaugh Township 51

Wyomissing 56, Tulpehocken 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Punxsutawney vs. Brookville, ppd. to Jan 7th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press