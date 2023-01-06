Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 50, Cranberry 48
Bangor 51, Wilson 48
Bayard Rustin High School 56, Great Valley 46
Berks Catholic 84, Daniel Boone 37
Bodine 67, Franklin Learning Center 41
Cameron County 67, Smethport 44
Chichester 71, Interboro 41
Clarion Area 48, Moniteau 41
Clarion-Limestone 76, North Clarion 54
Coatesville 56, West Chester Henderson 45
Coudersport 67, Oswayo 54
Cowanesque Valley 58, Austin 41
Curwensville 63, Brockway 28
Donegal 57, Northern Lebanon 24
Downingtown East 66, Avon Grove 64
ELCO 47, Lancaster Catholic 46
Engineering And Science 56, South Philadelphia 22
Exeter 68, Twin Valley 41
Frankford 57, String Theory Schools 54
Franklin Towne Charter 54, Parkway Northwest 39
Friends Select 68, Hun, N.J. 58
Garnet Valley 37, Penncrest 35
Haverford 68, Strath Haven 50
Keystone 52, Union 44
Lancaster Mennonite 48, Pequea Valley 31
Ligonier Valley 46, Apollo-Ridge 31
Lincoln Leadership 53, Shenandoah Valley 50
Marian Catholic 58, Mahanoy Area 49
Mars 55, Armstrong 36
Norristown 77, Boyertown 66
North Schuylkill 46, Lehighton 31
Octorara 72, Cocalico 56
Olney Charter 70, Preparatory Charter High School 25
Parkway Center City 72, Freire Charter 70
Parkway West 37, Science Leadership Center City 36
Pennsbury 49, Pennridge 32
Philadelphia Northeast 49, Philadelphia George Washington 41
Phoenixville 42, Pottstown 38
Pittsburgh North Catholic 79, Winchester Thurston 37
Port Allegany 62, Northern Potter 34
Pottsgrove 64, Upper Merion 49
Pottsville 65, Panther Valley 50
Propel Andrew Street 48, Calvary Chapel Christian 21
Reading 44, West Lawn Wilson 39
Redbank Valley 91, Forest Area 11
Sankofa Freedom 90, Overbrook 83
Sayre 56, Masterman 47
Shenango 63, Wilmington 29
Souderton 78, Harry S. Truman 36
Southern Lehigh 48, Catasauqua 40
Spring-Ford 59, Methacton 52
Tamaqua 59, Pine Grove 49
The City School 56, Barrack Hebrew 46
Tyrone 65, Huntingdon 39
Unionville 62, Oxford 31
Upper Darby 50, Springfield 44
West Chester East 64, Bishop Shanahan 42
Windber 57, Conemaugh Township 51
Wyomissing 56, Tulpehocken 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Punxsutawney vs. Brookville, ppd. to Jan 7th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/