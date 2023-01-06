Thursday’s Scores

Associated Press17

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliquippa 46, Sewickley Academy 36

Apollo-Ridge 46, Ligonier Valley 20

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 62, Eden Christian 39

Archbishop Carroll 56, St. Hubert’s 16

Archbishop Wood 68, Conwell Egan 32

Avella 50, Mapletown 28

Avonworth 50, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 43

Bangor 52, Wilson 32

Barrack Hebrew 56, Friends Select 18

Bayard Rustin High School 39, Great Valley 35

Beaver County Christian 38, Propel Braddock Hills 9

Belle Vernon 48, Southmoreland 16

Berlin-Brothersvalley 54, Allegany, Md. 37

Berwick 34, Dallas 32

Bethel Park 73, Canon-McMillan 51

Bishop Canevin 37, Union Area 36

Blackhawk 58, Hopewell 19

Brentwood 43, Fort Cherry 37

Burgettstown 69, Sto-Rox 16

California 49, Bethlehem Center 42

Cambridge Springs 72, Rocky Grove 7

Cardinal O’Hara 58, Archbishop Ryan 31

Carlynton 55, Northgate 25

Carmichaels 43, Bentworth 41

Cedar Cliff 60, Mifflin County 19

Charleroi 57, Yough 46

Clairton 77, Springdale 39

Cocalico 36, Garden Spot 19

Cochranton 53, Saegertown 42

Collegium Charter School 48, Bristol 44

Crestwood 58, Tunkhannock 44

Downingtown East 54, Avon Grove 31

Dubois 45, Ridgway 27

Dunmore 57, Lakeland 24

Elizabeth Forward 67, Laurel Highlands 43

Ellis School 31, Leechburg 27

Erie 63, Fort Leboeuf 25

Erie McDowell 46, Harbor Creek 44

Fairview 51, General McLane 16

Franklin Regional 40, Kiski Area 37, OT

Freedom Area 46, Rochester 33

Greater Latrobe 81, Connellsville 28

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Serra Catholic 43

Greenville 53, Slippery Rock 15

Grove City 51, Sharpsville 47

Hempfield Area 52, Seneca Valley 33

Highlands 55, Freeport 44

Holy Redeemer 49, MMI Prep 7

Kennedy Catholic 78, Jamestown 19

Knoch 55, Derry 18

Lake-Lehman 40, Wyoming Area 20

Lakeview 59, Reynolds 8

Lancaster Catholic 61, ELCO 17

Lancaster Country Day 38, Annville-Cleona 30

Lansdale Catholic 76, Neumann-Goretti 54

Laurel 59, Neshannock 35

Lincoln High School 54, Elwood City Riverside 31

Maplewood 51, Union City 19

Marion Center 52, United 47

Mars 55, Armstrong 36

McKeesport 49, Albert Gallatin 35

Meadowbrook Christian 43, Columbia County Christian 23

Mercer 37, Commodore Perry 6

Mercyhurst Prep 69, Iroquois 14

Methacton 50, Spring-Ford 42

Millersburg 36, Line Mountain 34

Monessen 64, Jefferson-Morgan 13

Montour 60, West Allegheny 28

Montrose 58, Susquehanna 15

Mount Pleasant 68, Deer Lakes 44

Mountain View 41, Blue Ridge 32

Nanticoke Area 70, Hanover Area 10

North Penn/Liberty 42, Cowanesque Valley 30

North Star 47, Conemaugh Valley 31

Northern Cambria 49, Ferndale 47

Northwestern 56, Titusville 15

Norwin 56, Butler 32

Phoenixville 42, Pottstown 38

Pittsburgh North Catholic 62, Greensburg Salem 41

Pittston Area 44, Hazleton Area 37

Plum 53, Peters Township 50

Pottsgrove 38, Upper Merion 28

Propel Montour High School 44, Winchester Thurston 16

Quaker Valley 47, Beaver Area 41

Radnor 56, Ridley 50

Riverside 49, Scranton Holy Cross 24

Scranton Prep 40, Abington Heights 21

Seneca 57, Girard 12

Shady Side Academy 62, Burrell 34

Shenango 45, New Brighton 5

South Allegheny 61, East Allegheny 11

South Fayette 53, Lincoln Park Charter 38

South Park 56, Brownsville 25

St. Joseph 61, Jeannette 18

State College 59, Williamsport 34

Susquenita 48, St. Joseph’s Catholic 18

The Christian Academy 31, Jenkintown 15

Trinity 49, Moon 27

Upper St. Clair 57, Mount Lebanon 39

Valley View 57, Scranton 53

Washington 34, Chartiers-Houston High School 26

Waynesburg Central 44, McGuffey 30

West Greene 50, Geibel Catholic 16

West Middlesex 43, Farrell 37, OT

West Mifflin 59, Uniontown 27

Wilmington 64, Hickory 47

Winchester Thurston 61, Steel Valley 25

Windber 47, Conemaugh Township 26

Woodland Hills 59, Penn Hills 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaver Falls vs. Mohawk, ppd.

