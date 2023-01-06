Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 46, Sewickley Academy 36
Apollo-Ridge 46, Ligonier Valley 20
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 62, Eden Christian 39
Archbishop Carroll 56, St. Hubert’s 16
Archbishop Wood 68, Conwell Egan 32
Avella 50, Mapletown 28
Avonworth 50, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 43
Bangor 52, Wilson 32
Barrack Hebrew 56, Friends Select 18
Bayard Rustin High School 39, Great Valley 35
Beaver County Christian 38, Propel Braddock Hills 9
Belle Vernon 48, Southmoreland 16
Berlin-Brothersvalley 54, Allegany, Md. 37
Berwick 34, Dallas 32
Bethel Park 73, Canon-McMillan 51
Bishop Canevin 37, Union Area 36
Blackhawk 58, Hopewell 19
Brentwood 43, Fort Cherry 37
Burgettstown 69, Sto-Rox 16
California 49, Bethlehem Center 42
Cambridge Springs 72, Rocky Grove 7
Cardinal O’Hara 58, Archbishop Ryan 31
Carlynton 55, Northgate 25
Carmichaels 43, Bentworth 41
Cedar Cliff 60, Mifflin County 19
Charleroi 57, Yough 46
Clairton 77, Springdale 39
Cocalico 36, Garden Spot 19
Cochranton 53, Saegertown 42
Collegium Charter School 48, Bristol 44
Crestwood 58, Tunkhannock 44
Downingtown East 54, Avon Grove 31
Dubois 45, Ridgway 27
Dunmore 57, Lakeland 24
Elizabeth Forward 67, Laurel Highlands 43
Ellis School 31, Leechburg 27
Erie 63, Fort Leboeuf 25
Erie McDowell 46, Harbor Creek 44
Fairview 51, General McLane 16
Franklin Regional 40, Kiski Area 37, OT
Freedom Area 46, Rochester 33
Greater Latrobe 81, Connellsville 28
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Serra Catholic 43
Greenville 53, Slippery Rock 15
Grove City 51, Sharpsville 47
Hempfield Area 52, Seneca Valley 33
Highlands 55, Freeport 44
Holy Redeemer 49, MMI Prep 7
Kennedy Catholic 78, Jamestown 19
Knoch 55, Derry 18
Lake-Lehman 40, Wyoming Area 20
Lakeview 59, Reynolds 8
Lancaster Catholic 61, ELCO 17
Lancaster Country Day 38, Annville-Cleona 30
Lansdale Catholic 76, Neumann-Goretti 54
Laurel 59, Neshannock 35
Lincoln High School 54, Elwood City Riverside 31
Maplewood 51, Union City 19
Marion Center 52, United 47
Mars 55, Armstrong 36
McKeesport 49, Albert Gallatin 35
Meadowbrook Christian 43, Columbia County Christian 23
Mercer 37, Commodore Perry 6
Mercyhurst Prep 69, Iroquois 14
Methacton 50, Spring-Ford 42
Millersburg 36, Line Mountain 34
Monessen 64, Jefferson-Morgan 13
Montour 60, West Allegheny 28
Montrose 58, Susquehanna 15
Mount Pleasant 68, Deer Lakes 44
Mountain View 41, Blue Ridge 32
Nanticoke Area 70, Hanover Area 10
North Penn/Liberty 42, Cowanesque Valley 30
North Star 47, Conemaugh Valley 31
Northern Cambria 49, Ferndale 47
Northwestern 56, Titusville 15
Norwin 56, Butler 32
Phoenixville 42, Pottstown 38
Pittsburgh North Catholic 62, Greensburg Salem 41
Pittston Area 44, Hazleton Area 37
Plum 53, Peters Township 50
Pottsgrove 38, Upper Merion 28
Propel Montour High School 44, Winchester Thurston 16
Quaker Valley 47, Beaver Area 41
Radnor 56, Ridley 50
Riverside 49, Scranton Holy Cross 24
Scranton Prep 40, Abington Heights 21
Seneca 57, Girard 12
Shady Side Academy 62, Burrell 34
Shenango 45, New Brighton 5
South Allegheny 61, East Allegheny 11
South Fayette 53, Lincoln Park Charter 38
South Park 56, Brownsville 25
St. Joseph 61, Jeannette 18
State College 59, Williamsport 34
Susquenita 48, St. Joseph’s Catholic 18
The Christian Academy 31, Jenkintown 15
Trinity 49, Moon 27
Upper St. Clair 57, Mount Lebanon 39
Valley View 57, Scranton 53
Washington 34, Chartiers-Houston High School 26
Waynesburg Central 44, McGuffey 30
West Greene 50, Geibel Catholic 16
West Middlesex 43, Farrell 37, OT
West Mifflin 59, Uniontown 27
Wilmington 64, Hickory 47
Winchester Thurston 61, Steel Valley 25
Windber 47, Conemaugh Township 26
Woodland Hills 59, Penn Hills 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaver Falls vs. Mohawk, ppd.
