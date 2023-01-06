Suspected Bank Robber Behind Bars

Nichole Hannahs

A 42-year-old Zanesville man faces charges in connection to a December bank robbery.

Zanesville Police Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that Justin Curry now faces charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and possessing criminal tools.

Michel said following the robbery of the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue, December 29, they were able to develop a suspect vehicle in the case, which led to identifying a suspect.

On Thursday, detectives went to residence in South Zanesville to conduct a follow-up. Curry was arrested without incident. A search warrant was executed on multiple residences within Muskingum County and on the suspected vehicle.

Detective Michel said items of evidentiary value were recovered during the searches. Curry is currently being held in the Zanesville City Jail on a $250,000.

Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.