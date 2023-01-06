One Year Since the heartbreaking Masonic Temple Fire

ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s been one year since many woke up to the heart breaking news that the historic Masonic Temple on North Fourth Street caught fire.



The fire broke out just after 11 pm on January 6th 2022. The fire was determined to be an accident, as the Zanesville Fire Department said a partially wet dishtowel was thrown into a trashcan just after being microwaved, which then caught materials in the can on fire. About 49 artists and businesses called this historical building home.

A couple former tenants of the Masonic Temple explain what it’s been like moving forward:



“This year has just been a year of regrowth. And it was hard to lose our community within the Temple. I mean you would walk in, say hi to this person that person. But we’re finding that we’ve had a stronger community come back together and everyone has just lifted each other up and moved forward.” Artist Laura May said.



The Masonic Temple was a place to create and form a community. After the fire, the community has shown tons of love and support as many held fundraisers, offered up rental spaces to rebuild studios, and donations of money.



“I’m very proud of the community in helping us to birth new are commute and new art locations and new art concepts. And I see the community coming together as stake holders to add more growth to the festival to First Friday, creating in downtown Zanesville is a wonderful place to create the arts.” Former Site Manager for The Masonic Temple, Bob Grayson said.

The former Masonic Temple Site Manager, Bob Grayson said he would like to thank everyone for being so supportive during the hard times.